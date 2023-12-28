Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

#Specialists #recommend #protecting #covid #Pfizer #Moderna #vaccines

The updated vaccines against covid-19 from Pfizer and Moderna that are authorized for sale in our country do protect against the JN.1 subvariant of Ómicron known as Pirola, Rodrigo Romero Feregrino, general coordinator of the Mexican Association of Vaccinology (AMV).

He explained that although there is still not much information regarding this new subvariant, both biologicals, which were produced with the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, have already demonstrated their effectiveness against the variants that are currently circulating.

“We are talking about the updated vaccine that comes with the Ómicron XBB1.5 subvariant and that has been shown to cross-react with other variants that are circulating right now and that is causing disease in addition to XBB1.5. Even the data we have right now seems to help protect us against the JN.1 variant. We don’t have the data completely yet and we hope to have it in the next few weeks,” she explained.

WHO SHOULD BE VACCINED WITH THE UPDATED BIOLOGICALS?

Since last December 20, Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine against coronavirus has been sold in different pharmaceutical chains, but although there is authorization to apply it from six months of age, so far only two presentations have arrived in the country: the infant one that is used from 5 to 11 years old and the adult one, which starts at 12 years of age.

In the case of Moderna’s biological Spikevax, the date on which it will be sold to the public is not yet known, although it is not ruled out that it could be this week, or during the first days of 2024, since a first shipment arrived in the country on last Saturday December 22nd.

Given this panorama, Rodrigo Romero Feregrino pointed out that all people who have the possibility of purchasing an updated vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna should apply it because it will provide protection against the new variants of the virus.

Especially, he emphasized, pregnant women, those who have comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension or who are immunosuppressed.

VACCINATED WITH ABDALA AND SPUTNIK SHOULD BE IMMUNIZED AGAIN

The AMV specialist maintained that although the Abdala and Sputnik biologicals provided free of charge by the federal government provide some protection, immunity against the new variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is better with the updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

For this reason, he reiterated that both can be used as a first-time dose or, if the person has already applied the Cuban or Russian vaccine, the biological ones that are purchased can be used as boosters, which would considerably increase the antibodies against the coronavirus.

The only condition, he said, is that 8 weeks have passed after the last application.

“It has been shown that the vaccines that carry the ancestral variant (Sputnik and Abdala) have a certain level of protection, but with the updated vaccines as a booster the protection is better.

“People who already have their vaccination schedules with any of the previous vaccines that had the ancestral variant, it is advisable to get a booster with the vaccine that has the updated variant,” he said.

Given the possibility of experiencing indiscriminate use of the vaccines against covid-19 that are now for sale in the free market, Romero Feregrino pointed out that for the moment with a single dose of an updated vaccine the person is protected against serious illness or death from coronavirus, at least for one year.

Although he clarified that if, due to a personal decision, he decides to apply two doses of an updated vaccine, his body will not suffer damage.

“They don’t need another vaccine for now. It is very likely that the next recommendation will be in the following fall-winter season, which is when respiratory diseases increase.

“It is very likely, we still do not know how the virus will evolve, but it seems to indicate that it is evolving like other respiratory viruses, for which the vaccine changes every year,” he explained.

VACCINES AGAINST INFLUENZA AND COVID-19

The general coordinator of the Mexican Vaccinology Association reiterated that vaccines against covid-19 and seasonal influenza can be applied at the same time.

He even said that if the person has already been immunized against either of the two diseases, they can be given the one they need at any time.

“They can be applied at the same time. Or if I already applied one right now, I can apply it the next morning. We can apply it at any time and there is no losing the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she indicated.

Rodrigo Romero Feregrino clarified that the only contraindication for not getting vaccinated against coronavirus is that the person has a fever, but as soon as they recover they can be immunized.

THE MYTHS

The AMV spokesperson stated that there is no scientific evidence that medical sequelae may occur as a result of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 made with mRNA technology.

Regarding adverse effects to biologicals, he pointed out that the most common are local reactions such as pain or redness in the area where the vaccine is applied.

“Although you can also have systemic reactions that are rarer, such as general malaise or fever that generally lasts 48 hours or sometimes up to 72 hours and then goes away.

“But the important thing is that the benefit is much greater than any risk and no other problems have been demonstrated with this mRNA technology, as we hear that there may be mutations. It isn’t true. “It is a safe and effective vaccine,” she explained.

Finally, Rodrigo Romero Feregrino invited the population to dispel any doubts they may have regarding all the vaccines that are applied in our country, by contacting the Mexican Association of Vaccinology (AMV), through its page or on Facebook, X and Instagram at @vacunologia.

