Specimen that ran in the International Caribbean Classic returns to La Rinconada

The second meeting of equestrian activities at the La Rinconada International Racecourse will be this Sunday, January 21, 2024, with an agenda of competitions, where the first special condition of the year will be run.

The activation of the valid national 5 and 6 competitions will begin in the fifth competition of the day, which will take place in the ninth competition in the afternoon and the fifth of the valid competitions, at a distance of 1,800 meters, for boxed males and older, winners of a and two races, ten registered.

In it, the champion trainer of the last meeting of 2023, Riccardo D’Angelo, registered the son of AP apprentice Carlos Brito. Which comes from racing the International Caribbean Classic where he came sixth, driven by Javier Castellano and previously finished second in the Simón Bolívar International Classic (GI) driven by Jaime Lugo Jr., behind Rod Hendrick.

It will be his first race of the year after a 42-day break, since his participation in the 2023 Caribbean Equestrian Series, which took place at the Presidente Remón racecourse in Panama. Padel has a track campaign of two wins in 13 presentations that he has made.

