Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO

#Spectacle #Girona #slaughtered #Atlético #Madrid #goal #fiesta #VIDEO

Girona beat Atletico (Madrid) 4:3 in a match of the 19th round of La Liga.

The goal show started in the second minute, when Valeri took advantage of a pass from Pablo Torre and opened the scoring with a shot in the right corner (1:0).

Atlético managed to equalize after a quarter of an hour of play when Alvaro Morata took the ball in the penalty area and scored with a shot on the grass (1:1). His goal was initially overturned, but after the VAR, the referee changed his mind.

Savio led Girona for the second time in the meeting in the 26th minute, after taking advantage of a deflected ball (2:1).

The advance of the Catalans became two goals in the 39th minute. Daley Blind met a bounced ball and fired it into the net for 3:1. The situation was reviewed by VAR, but the goal remained.

The guests from Madrid did not give up and a minute before the end of regular time, Alvaro Morata broke into the penalty area and scored from close range (3:2).

The striker could have completed his hat-trick two minutes later, but his strike was disallowed for offside.

The second half started with Atlético pressing, but Griezmann and Morata missed good opportunities in the opening minutes.

The Spaniard still managed to complete his hat trick in the 54th minute after a pass from Rodrigo de Paul (3:3).

Artyom Dovbik and Yann Cotto made mistakes in front of the goal of Atlético, but Madrid cracked in the continuation of the meeting. Ivan Martin was brought on by Porto and found the top right corner for 4:3.

Girona stuck to the leader Real (Madrid), with both teams having 48 points each. Atlético is in third position with 38, the same as Barcelona, ​​but with a game less.

Wednesday’s La Liga results:

Granada – Cadiz 2:0

Real Madrid – Mallorca 1:0

Celta Vigo – Betis 2:1

Girona – Atletico Madrid 4:3