Spectacular collision leaves ten injured

The Mercedes Sprinter after telescoping onto the side of the road

Fatigue and drowsiness while driving were the cause of a terrible accident yesterday on the RN7, not far from Ambatolampy. The death toll stood at ten injured.

Ten injuries were reported in the collision between a bush taxi, a Mercedes Sprinter, and a Renault Kangoo, yesterday, at 5:30 a.m., on National Road 7. The tragedy occurred near Menabe -Lovainjafy, from the commune of Ambohimpihaonana, about ten kilometers from Ambatolampy.

The victims are almost young people, in their twenties. A 12-year-old child is among them. But a thirty-year-old is also among the injured.

The nine are bush taxi passengers. The other is the driver of the Renault. He and one of the occupants of the minibus had to be evacuated to the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona University Hospital Center (CHUJRA) because of the seriousness of their injuries.

Miracle

The spectacular accident is linked to the lack of vigilance of the driver of the Sprinter. According to the gendarmerie of the Ambatolampy Road Police Brigade (BPR) who spoke directly with the victims, the 47-year-old man was tired.

The forty-year-old dozed off at the wheel. His passengers noticed his state between wakefulness and sleep as he continued to accelerate. They had left Ihosy. He was about to reach the capital when the worst happened.

The bush taxi was traveling in a straight line. It collided with the Kangoo which was coming in the opposite direction. It was thrown off the road, while he finished his race with all four wheels in the air on the shoulder to his left.

The collision was extremely violent. It caused the heaviest material damage. Impressed, passers-by flinched as they observed the state of the damaged vehicles firsthand. They find it a miracle that no one lost their life there. “I do not wish misfortune on either the passengers or the drivers, but I still wonder, how is this possible? I passed by perhaps ten minutes after the tragedy. I saw the injured people being extracted by the fokonolona by the windows,” says a trucker astonished.

The luggage was sandwiched between the roof and the asphalt for the bush taxi. Its windows were smashed into pieces.

Embroidery Leonard