Speculations about ‘facelift’ Brad Pitt (60): ‘This is really impressive’ | Gossip

Did Brad Pitt have his face tinkered with? There is a lot of speculation on social media as to whether the 60-year-old American actor has had a facelift.

That’s because of a video that has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. In the video, plastic surgeon Jonny Betteridge compares a photo of Pitt from 2020 with a snapshot of the actor from 2023. “This is Brad Pitt four years ago, in 2020. You see normal signs of skin aging. He has visible wrinkles on his forehead, loss of volume under the eyes and the skin on the bottom of his face has become sagging,” Betteridge said.

When Pitt was at Wimbledon last year, he looked a lot more youthful, according to the doctor. “Look at the change in his face and how youthful he looks. The change in his lower facial contour is really impressive.” It is inevitable that Brad Pitt has had a facelift, says Betteridge. He also points to a scar near Pitt’s ear: “This is what a scar from a facelift normally looks like,” the doctor says.

Betteridge thinks the transformation is more than successful. “It looks like he has gone back in time. It is a wonderful example of a well-executed operation!”

