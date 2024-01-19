Speed ​​cameras, there are 77,000 fake ones throughout Italy: here’s how they are made and why they are also irregular

#Speed #cameras #fake #Italy #heres #irregular

autovelox-Depositphotos.com – Motorzoom.it

Controlling the speed at which a vehicle is driven is essential on the road to prevent irregular behaviour, possible accidents (even tragic ones) and to sanction obvious infringements: to do this, speed cameras are used.

Together with its similars (tutors and laser cameras), speed cameras are part of the large family of devices Of check e monitoring from the speed of the means circulating on the road: via advanced technology, I am able to sanction you.

However, it is equally true that, as not many motorists actually know, there are some Speed ​​Cameras which, in reality, do not have this potential at all: in practice, they are speed cameras ghost, or rather speed cameras fake.

What do we mean by this? Just what it sounds like: non it’s about real devices Of check of speed, since they can’t do it, they don’t have the tools. They’re really fake. How come?

One wonders what use they could be fake speed cameras, on the road, and for what purpose they come placed on arteries of ours city. The answer is ready, and it is also quite simple, in truth. They are a warning or, perhaps, a palliative.

Fake speed cameras, how many there are and what they are for

The fake speed cameras, in our country, it seems that they even are 77 thousand in total. They are fake in the true sense of the word: there is only one ‘skeleton, mostly metallic, with indications of the speed limits allowed on that road and the warning sign of ‘speed control’: in truth, these devices do not control anything at all.

Simply, they are not real devices, but simply gods containers Of metallo, or other material, which act as a deterrent and as a hypothetical speed camera: they are not approved, they do not contain real control devices within them, and yet there are a lot of them widespread in our country. For what reason? She’s very clear to tell the truth.

color speed camera -Depositphotos.com – motorzoom.it

Speed ​​cameras, many are fake, that’s what they’re for

There are many, they are all colourful, they cost, it seems, between and 3 thousand you have 5 thousand euros, and they are a mere instrument of intimidation, or rather a deterrent per far maintain the speed lower. In fact, it seems that when motorists see them they reduce between 34 and eighty per cent le speed driving, although the instrument cannot issue fines.

Also the Ministry reported that, in addition to representing a danger (for example an obstacle for cyclists) this metal device is only valid if, occasionally, it is used by patrols for real controlsi with real mobile devices for monitor speed.