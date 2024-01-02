Speed ​​disciplines: “Lagging behind Switzerland” – Austrians jealous of success

The Swiss team around Marco Odermatt is currently convincing in the speed disciplines. Competitor Austria, on the other hand, is not quite as successful.

Odermatt can’t just do it on the race track.

  • Switzerland is currently excelling in downhill skiing with a wide density of riders.

  • The picture is different for the Austrians.

  • The downhill coach Sepp Brunner looks a little jealously at Switzerland.

With Marco Odermatt, Niels Hintermann, Justin Murisier and Marco Kohler, four Swiss are in the top 12 of the downhill rankings. Among the Austrians, only veteran Vincent Kriechmayr (7th) can currently keep up with the best. Accordingly unsatisfactory for the proud ski nation.

Downhill coach Sepp Brunner talks about the current season in the “Kronen Zeitung”. “Unfortunately, we are very thin on the descent, so we have to be honest,” says Brunner. Of course, Marco Schwarz’s torn cruciate ligament doesn’t help much. “We have few people who can get to the front – if they miss out, it will be tight,” the coach continued.

Glaciers as an advantage

One problem is the young talent – ​​they are missing at the moment. “We have to apply the levers in order to remain competitive at the top in the future. We are lagging far behind Switzerland in this development, there is much more to come.” But why does this advantage exist? In recent years, Austria has missed something. Brunner explains that there was too much emphasis on technology instead of speed disciplines.

But that’s not the only reason. He also talks about Switzerland’s geographical advantages. “With their glaciers they also have completely different training options, which is hardly possible with us anymore.”

Sepp Brunner (R.) is currently a bit dissatisfied.

imago images/Sammy Minkoff

