Spending money on charging your car or doing laundry: 2023 will be a top year for free electricity

#Spending #money #charging #car #laundry #top #year #free #electricity

Energy expert Martien Visser calls it X a ‘breakthrough of negative electricity prices’. For people who have an energy contract where the price can differ per day and even per hour, 2023 was an interesting year. Never before have there been so many hours that they received money for purchasing electricity: namely 316.

The more electricity you use with a dynamic contract at those times, the better. Producing electricity yourself at those times is not smart. “It is extra beneficial if you do not have solar panels on your roof,” says Liam van Nimwegen, marketing manager at Frank Energie.

How is this possible?

Until not so long ago, electricity in the Netherlands was mainly generated in coal and gas-fired power stations. If there was a lot of demand, they were turned up more so that the supply of electricity kept pace with demand. Demand is usually high in the afternoon and early evening when many people come home and turn on devices. When demand was low, such as at night, power stations also slowed down.

Now that more than half of the electricity in the Netherlands is now generated with wind turbines and solar panels, adapting electricity production to demand is becoming more difficult. You cannot turn up or down wind turbines and solar panels. Because that is determined by the amount of wind and whether the sun is shining or not.

Problem with it

This makes it more difficult for energy companies to ensure that electricity supply and demand remain the same. And now that wind turbines and solar panels have exploded in the energy mix, energy companies have a problem.

On days without wind and sun and with high demand for electricity, gas-fired power stations will have to step in to keep supply and demand equal. This increases the price. If there is a lot of sun and wind and little demand, the price will drop.

And increasingly often to well below zero. When it is calm and gray outside and demand is high (on dark, cold days, for example), it will quickly become more expensive.

Hundreds of euros

During the Pentecost weekend of 2023, the surplus was so great that electricity producers had to pay as much as 400 euros per megawatt hour to ‘deliver’ electricity. This is what energy producer and trader Engie says on the website.

“For private customers, this can yield five to ten cents per kilowatt hour,” says Van Nimwegen. These are customers with a dynamic contract.

They can easily be tens of percent cheaper. On average, households with a dynamic energy contract paid 29 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in 2023, according to Duurzaam Actueel. With a fixed or variable contract that was 40 cents, a difference of 28 percent. For a family of four with average consumption, this saves up to around 450 euros per year.

This is with the caveat that you also have to use electricity very consciously. A quarter of a million households now have such a contract.

How do you know when power consumption saves money?

“The price for a dynamic contract is based on the price on the electricity exchange,” Van Nimwegen explains. “You will be told a day in advance what the prices will be the next day and which hours are the cheapest.”

According to him, it is extra interesting to pay attention to those negative prices if you have a home battery. You can then load it up at a cheap time for a fee. Solar panels on your own roof cost money at those times if you cannot use or store that electricity yourself. “The negative electricity prices are especially favorable without your own solar panels.”

Adjust behavior at home

According to commercial director Hugo Zoetman of Pure Energie, electricity consumers only benefit from negative electricity prices if they adjust their behavior. “You sometimes have to turn on your washing machine during the day when the sun is shining or late at night when the wind is blowing.” That takes some discipline.

To help customers, both companies are developing a system in which an algorithm ensures that you purchase and consume your electricity at the most favorable time. “You are rewarded if you use electricity when the electricity grid wants you to,” says Zoetman.

You then connect your car to a charging station in the evening, but only charge late into the night and when there is a strong wind, for example.

Growing phenomenon

The growth in the number of hours with negative energy prices is bad news for green energy producers. “As the share of wind and sun continues to increase, the number of negative hours will increase significantly,” says Engie. “This also makes the business case for solar and wind energy more difficult to achieve.”

Experts expect a sharp increase in the number of hours with negative prices in the coming years. The phenomenon is also growing rapidly in countries such as Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia.

The energy suppliers think that the market will partly solve the problem. “Including more storage capacity for green energy,” says Van Nimwegen. “And people who want solar panels will be encouraged not to use more panels than for the electricity they need themselves,” Zoetman adds.