Spengler Cup in Davos – Despite a late decline: Team Canada plays its way into the semi-finals – Sport

#Spengler #Cup #Davos #late #decline #Team #Canada #plays #semifinals #Sport

Team Canada defeated KalPa Kuopio 6:3 in the pre-semifinals of the Spengler Cup and is now in the semifinals.

For a long time it looked like a clear Canadian victory, but the Finns still caused some tension with three goals in the final period.

On Saturday evening (8:05 p.m. live on SRF two) the “Ahorn Leaves” will play against Pardubice for a place in the final.

A surprisingly low-intensity and emotionless game found a deserved winner with Team Canada on Friday evening. The Spengler Cup veterans defeated the Finnish club KalPa Kuopio 6:3 in the pre-semifinals and thus ended their tournament. Only at the end did some tension arise in the Davos ice stadium – but the Finnish rebellion came too late.

Although the game had few chances over a long distance, the protagonists started the game full of action – especially those in the red jersey. The Canadians showered their Finnish opponents with a double blow after just over five minutes.

03:48 minutes: A Canadian power play is coming to an end when Derek Grant plays the puck across the Finnish slot to Jonathan Ang, who takes the lead.

Kuopio then took advantage of the time-out. It should at least have an effect defensively. On the other side, Kuopio still didn’t achieve much. And when the Finns did show themselves in front, the cold-bloodedness was missing. An example? In the middle of the game, Benjamin Korhonen missed the open goal when he was outnumbered.

KalPa hopes – but Canada scores

Until shortly before the end of the second third, the Finnish fans in Davos could still hope for an improvement and the associated turnaround. But then the Canadians turned up the heat. Before the second siren, Chris DiDomenico scored with a dry shot from the blue line, Jatkola’s view was probably blocked.

Just one or two turns of the hand after the restart, another double strike followed, destroying KalPa’s last hopes of remaining in the tournament. With a wrist shot from the right side, both Jonathan Hazen and Ajoie’s striker colleague Guillaume Asselin were successful within a short space of time.

(Too late) Finnish rebellion

But the Finns didn’t give up yet. With Colby Sissons, of all people, a Canadian brought the Finns onto the results board for the first time in the final section. Jaakko Rissanen’s beautifully played 2:5 (53rd minute) and Kasper Simontaival’s 3:5 (58th minute) caused Canadian fans to tremble slightly, but they came too late. DiDomenico sealed Kupio’s exit with an empty-netter.

This is how it continues

In the semi-finals, the Canadians will face Dynamo Pardubice on Saturday evening (8:05 p.m. live on SRF Zwei). The winner of this game will play the Spengler Cup final on Sunday (12 p.m.) against the winner of the duel between hosts Davos and Frölunda. This semi-final will take place on Saturday afternoon (3:05 p.m. live on SRF two).