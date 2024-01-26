Sperm Donor Was Shocked When He Found Out That He Had 97 Children, It Was Estimated That There Were 250 Other Children

#Sperm #Donor #Shocked #Children #Estimated #Children

Photo: doc. Instagram/@donordylan

Dylon Stone-Miller became a sperm donor when he was still at college in 2011. The 32-year-old man has 97 children, but the number could be more, even up to 250.

In 2020, a woman who had given birth to a girl with sperm she first donated to a sperm bank tracked him down via social media and wanted to thank him. Not long after, Dylan clicked on the woman’s Instagram profile, staring at a photo of her biological daughter.

“Seeing this little girl’s beautiful face really filled me with happiness, love and gratitude. “I had to stop myself from crying,” said Dylan, as quoted by People.

Over the next few months, Dylan was shocked to learn of other biological children online through Facebook groups using his donor number. Dylan later estimated he had 97 biological children in six countries. But he predicts that the actual number could be more than 250.

Dylon Stone-Miller, sperm donor with his biological child Photo: doc. Instagram/@donordylan

This fact changed the course of his life and ultimately inspired him to become an advocate for donors and recipient families. He called for legal limits on the number of pregnancies originating from a single sperm donor.

Dylan also looks for biological children by willingly going to other countries to meet them. Currently, Dylan has met 26 children from his sperm donation in person.

The saddest part is when it’s time to go home after meeting his children.

“It was very difficult for me to say goodbye to the children, suddenly it was the last time I saw them at that age,” he said.

“I cherish the memories I was able to make with them. There were a lot of tears and conversations about when they would see me again,” he added.

The idea to become a donor came from his roommate at Georgia State University in 2011. Soon, he was earning $100 per donation at Atlanta-based sperm bank Xytex, which serves clients worldwide. He calculated that he had made 400 sperm donor donations between the ages of 20 and 25 years.

