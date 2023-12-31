Spicy revelation in The Masked Singer: ‘Gerard and I kissed’

#Spicy #revelation #Masked #Singer #Gerard #kissed

In an earlier episode of The Masked Singer the disguised celebrities gave gifts to the guessing panel members that serve as hints. Often a panelist has worked with an unrecognizable star or there is some other connection. It turned out that no one at the Magician knew about the connection with the singer yet.

Buddy and Gerard are right. Douwe Bob is the Magician! During the reveal, he is the first character to be sent home on Friday evening. Douwe found it quite ‘difficult not to be able to give everything as a singer’. But it was ‘super cool to do!’. Before going through all the instructions and tips, Carlo asks another burning question: “You gave the present to Gerard. Why was that?” “Gerard and I once kissed in a crazy mood,” Douwe says with a broad smile. “What is this?” Carlo shouted. The kiss is still etched in Gerard’s memory. It was in Café Bolle Jan in Amsterdam, he remembers. still. After which the rest of the panel burst into laughter. “But it was a fun evening,” Douwe continues.

In the clue video, gold baubles were shown, hinting at the star’s gold teeth. The pocket watch referred to one of his songs: ‘Slow Down’ and the number 11 appeared on the screen because the singer once came eleventh in the Eurovision Song Contest. The Magician was able to fool the jury for weeks. But his home front also had no idea. He kept the secret by claiming he was ‘cheating’.

The grand finale of The Masked Singer can be seen on RTL4 on December 31 from 9:30 PM. This means that the Hippopotamus, the Polar Bear, the Cool Pear and the Owl have advanced to the finals and do not have to reveal their identities for the time being.