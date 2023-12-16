Spokesman reveals cause of death of Andre Braugher, Tom Egbers suffered a heart attack

#Spokesman #reveals #death #Andre #Braugher #Tom #Egbers #suffered #heart #attack

In this MovieMeter Recap we take you in a bird’s eye view of the most read news from the world of films and series today. Below you will find the most discussed topics from the entertainment industry that appeared on our site today, bundled in one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within a few minutes.

Spokesman reveals cause of death of Andre Braugher (61)

Last Monday, Andre Braugher passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61. His spokesperson, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to Variety that the actor died of lung cancer. Earlier, his death was announced as the result of a “short illness.” Braugher had only recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Want to read the entire article? Then click here.

Eddie Murphy returns after twenty years as Axel Foley in new ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ film

After the release of three Beverly Hills Copfilms in 1984, 1987 and 1994, the franchise finally makes its comeback. This happens after numerous rumors circulated and that the production process was difficult. Next year Netflix will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F bring out. Want to read the entire article and see the teaser? Then click here!

Tom Egbers suffered a heart attack: ‘This situation is an attack on his health’

Tom Egbers, the 66-year-old presenter of the NOS, has had to deal with heart problems twice in the past year after his departure as presenter of NOS Sport. His wife Janke Dekker (60) said this in an interview with The Telegraph-Appendix WOMAN. Magazine. Want to read the entire article? Click here.