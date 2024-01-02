Spooky! Asteroid is estimated to hit Earth in 2024, could destroy continents

#Spooky #Asteroid #estimated #hit #Earth #destroy #continents

Tuesday, 02 Jan 2024 11:30 IWST

Spooky! Asteroid Estimated to Hit Earth in 2024, Could Destroy Continents/Photo: detikcom/NASA

Jakarta, Insertlive –

A lost asteroid named FT3 has been discovered.

The asteroid disappeared from scientists’ observations for more than 10 years.

After being discovered, news was revealed that there was a small possibility that the asteroid would hit Earth this year.

FT3 was first discovered in 2007. However, scientists lost its flight path. After that, FT3 was nicknamed the ‘lost asteroid’.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA says there is a 0.0000096 percent or 1 in 10 million chance that FT3 will hit Earth on March 3, 2030.

However, after being discovered, 2007 FT3 had a probability of 0.0000087 percent or a ratio of 1 in 11.5 million chances of hitting Earth on October 5, 2024.

If this happens, FT3 has the potential to release energy equivalent to exploding 2.6 billion tons of TNT.

The explosion was strong enough to cause regional damage. However, it is not enough to trigger a global event such as the extinction of the dinosaurs as quoted MSN from detikcom.

Even so, NASA has revealed other threats to Earth. Asteroid 29075 is said to hit Earth with the force of 75 billion tons of TNT.

The force of the explosion was enough to end human life on Earth.

This estimate was first expressed by scientists in 1950.

Asteroid 29075 has a chance of hitting Earth on March 16, 2880 of 0.0029 percent or a ratio of 1 in 34,500.

