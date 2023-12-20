Sporadic Houthi ‘moves’ that make Israel and friends confused

#Sporadic #Houthi #moves #Israel #friends #confused

The moment the Houthis hijacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea. (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Militias occupying Yemen Houthi became the spotlight after continuing to attack nearby waters IsraelRed Sea, since Zionist forces launched aggression against Palestine.

Before Israel’s aggression against Palestine, the Houthis often attacked the area. The recent attacks have left the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close ally the United States at a loss.

The US even announced that it would form a coalition in the Red Sea with 10 other countries including Bahrain.

The Houthi action was politically justified by a number of groups as a form of support for Palestinian resistance to Israeli aggression.

However, the militia’s actions in randomly attacking and hijacking cargo ships are considered to disrupt the supply chain and have an impact on the world economy.

The following are the Houthi moves that have made Israel and its allies confused.

Attack ships using drones

The Houthis attacked three commercial ships near Israel’s Red Sea using ballistic missiles on December 3.

The Houthi attack hit the Bahamas-flagged commercial ship, Unity Explore, and the Panama-flagged ships Number 9 and Sophie II.

Houthi Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Saree, claimed the militia hit the first ship using missiles and the second using drones in the Bab El Mandeb Strait.

The Bab El Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

“Yemen’s armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from crossing the Red Sea (and the Gulf of Aden) until Israel’s aggression against our brothers in the Gaza Strip is stopped,” said Saree, quoted from Associated Press.

Earlier this week, a Norwegian ship was hit by an unidentified object in the Red Sea.

In an official release, ship owner Norway’s Inventor Chemical Tankers said the ship did not suffer significant damage. The attack also did not cause any fatalities or injuries. However, so far no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attack ships affiliated with Israel

The Houthis also warned all Israeli ships or any ships affiliated with the Zionist government.

“They will become legitimate targets if they violate what is stated in this statement,” said Saare.

