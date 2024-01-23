Sport fishing is the biggest tourist attraction in the Angolan region of Okavango –

The director of the Development Pole of the Okavango Tourist Basin, João Baptista Gime, said this Sunday, 21, that sport fishing continues to be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the Angolan region of Okavango and can contribute to employability and revenue collection .

When speaking to the press as part of the expedition taking place in the region, he recalled that a first sport fishing activity had already been carried out, on an experimental basis, in 2023, which included the participation of twenty-five Namibian and Angolan athletes, with 20 boats.

He made it known that the competition featured two female teams, adding that the next one will be held in June 2024 and more than thirty national and foreign participants are expected.

Regarding the expedition, he said it was a crucial moment because it presents reality to investors, with confirmation of tourist potential, with emphasis on the river cruise at the Cuito/Cubango confluence.

He added that, in addition to the confluence, there are also areas dedicated to the construction of infrastructure that will be used for wildlife observation and others for agriculture, which could serve the emerging tourist industry.

Also Read:  Popular bitcoin ETF gets green light for US market: 'price explosion expected' | Financial

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Posted on
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
Posted on
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
Posted on
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News