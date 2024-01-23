Sport fishing is the biggest tourist attraction in the Angolan region of Okavango

The director of the Development Pole of the Okavango Tourist Basin, João Baptista Gime, said this Sunday, 21, that sport fishing continues to be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the Angolan region of Okavango and can contribute to employability and revenue collection .

When speaking to the press as part of the expedition taking place in the region, he recalled that a first sport fishing activity had already been carried out, on an experimental basis, in 2023, which included the participation of twenty-five Namibian and Angolan athletes, with 20 boats.

He made it known that the competition featured two female teams, adding that the next one will be held in June 2024 and more than thirty national and foreign participants are expected.

Regarding the expedition, he said it was a crucial moment because it presents reality to investors, with confirmation of tourist potential, with emphasis on the river cruise at the Cuito/Cubango confluence.

He added that, in addition to the confluence, there are also areas dedicated to the construction of infrastructure that will be used for wildlife observation and others for agriculture, which could serve the emerging tourist industry.