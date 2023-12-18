“Sporting” breaks the losing streak against “Porto” and takes the lead in Portugal, Pepi rejects – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Sporting #breaks #losing #streak #Porto #takes #lead #Portugal #Pepi #rejects #Football #Sportacentrs.com

The Lisbon team scored both goals in the early stages of the half – in the 11th minute Viktors Gekereš, the striker of the Swedish national team of Hungarian origin, scored the tenth goal in the league season, and in the 60th minute Pedro Gonsalviš scored after a pass from Gekereš.

The 25-year-old Gekeres brought the ball into the fortress of the Portu unit at the end of the first half, but the goal was canceled due to a violation recorded in the video replay.

“Porto” received a blow in the 51st minute, when the 40-year-old defender Pep received another red card in his career.

🚨| PEPE STRAIGHT RED CARD AGAINST SPORTING LISBON

pic.twitter.com/5WPcdZGRoo — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) December 18, 2023

“Porto” defeated the Lisbon club in the previous five duels in a row, even before that three consecutive draws were recorded. “Sporting” achieved their previous success on January 19, 2021.

Benfica, who lost their leading position in the Portuguese league, ended their two-game unbeaten streak by defeating Braga 1-0 late Sunday evening.

The players of Braga had an advantage both in ball control (63-37 (%)) and in shots (17-11), however, the ball went directly into the home team’s goal – the Dane Kasper Tengstedt was accurate already in the third minute.

Overall standings of the Portuguese Masters

V.KomandaSUNZVārtiP1.Sporting14111230:15342.Benfica14103125:10333.Porto14101321:11314.Braga1492336:21295.Vitória de Guimarães1482424:17266.Moreirense1474320:13257.F amalicão1446413:15188.Farense1453622:18189.Estrela Amadora1444615:181610.Casa Pia1444613:171611.Boavista1444621: 281612.Portimonense1443716:321513.Estoril Praia1442825:241414.Arouca1434718:191315.Rio Ave1426616:231216.Gil Vicente1433825:291217.Vizela1425714:221118.Chaves 14311016:3810

Used sources: