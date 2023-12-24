Sporting Cristal signings LIVE: transfer market, signings, signings and rumors for League 1 and Copa Libertadores | Victor Jacare

#Sporting #Cristal #signings #LIVE #transfer #market #signings #signings #rumors #League #Copa #Libertadores #Victor #Jacare

After the arrival of Enderson Moreira, Sporting Cristal wants to strengthen itself as much as possible for League 1 and Copa Libertadores 2024. Check how the signings are going.

Check here the hirings that Sporting Cristal is making for 2024. | Photo: Libero Composition

Sporting Cristal’s main objective is Liga 1 and qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2024. Led by Brazilian coach Enderson Moreira, the Rimense team has already started the preseason at the La Florida facilities. Sebastián Gonzales was their recent confirmed signing to fight in this new season, while they are waiting for Cazzonatti. How is the negotiation going?

The Brazilian Gustavo Cazzonatti also works with the squad, but has not yet been made official since Chapecoense does not deliver his documents. Meanwhile, Uruguayan striker Martín Cauteruccio appears as the ‘9’ for the next campaign. Meanwhile, the Argentine attacker Emmanuel Gigliotti was offered.

Sporting Cristal transfers from Sporting Cristal 2024

HIGHLIGHTSRENOVANCESRUMORSEnderson Moreira – DTPercy Liza (Mannucci)Renato SolisEnrique Triverio (signing)Quembol Guadalupe (2026)Diego SotoIrven AvilaVitor Jacare (signing)Santiago Gonzales (2026)Brenner MarlosMartin TavaraJoao Grimaldo (Departure to Europe)Emilen Fran coYoshimar YotunGustavo Cazonatti (signing)Tiago Nunes – DT (Botafogo)Gianfranco Chavez Martin Cauteruccio (signing)Adrian Ugarriza (Sporting Garcilaso)Leandro SosaEmmanuel Gigliotti (signing)Washington CorozoGilmar ParedesNilson Loyola (César Vallejo University)Aldair Vasquez

It’s important to put attention on Gustavo Cazonatti He is already training at the club under the technical direction of Enderson Moreira. However, Chapecoense has not yet sent the corresponding documentation, so the player has not been announced.

On the other hand, the club is negotiating the incorporation of the wingers Santiago Gonzalez (from Deportivo Maipú) and Victor Jacare (from Bahia). Although at the moment the hiring of these players has not been confirmed, it is possible that both will arrive in the country to put on the light blue shirt.

Yoshimar Yotún revealed what day-to-day life is like with the new coach

“It’s nice, but with a different style. It’s nice to maintain the project with a Brazilian coach. A pretty good style, with a lot of intensity. It’s very important that they continue betting on this. 2023 was a pretty good year despite not have achieved the objectives. We have many challenges to meet. We want to fight in the Libertadores, we seek to win the Apertura and Clausura,” said Yoshimar Yotún.

Santiago Gonzáles is the brand new signing of Sporting Cristal

Finally, the arrival of Santiago Gonzáles to Sporting Cristal for the next two seasons was confirmed.

Nilson Loyola left Sporting Cristal

Meanwhile, the left back Nilson Loyola He stopped being part of Sporting Cristal. In fact, the Rimense club announced that it had terminated the contract of the player, who still had a link with the institution until the end of 2024.

Sporting Cristal statement.

Subsequently, Loyola was announced as a new member of the Cesar Vallejo University. At the ‘Poeta’ club, the defender will meet again with Johan Madrid, his former teammate at Cristal, and former sky blue coach Roberto Mosquera.

