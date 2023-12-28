Sporting Cristal: the key factor that ‘complicates’ Enderson Moreira in the preseason was known

Enderson Moreira works incessantly in Sporting Cristal’s preseason in La Florida, but there is a vital factor that could complicate his work with the light blues.

Enderson Moreira will manage Sporting Cristal throughout 2024. | Twitter Sporting Cristal

Sporting Cristal has proposed to become champion of League 1 again in 2024 after several years. The last time the Rimense team lifted the national title was in 2020, so Brazilian coach Enderson Moreira has been putting together a competitive squad to fight both in the local tournament and in the Copa Libertadores.

However, the picture has been complicated due to a no small detail. It has been known that there are a factor that has been ‘complicating’ the strategist’s work in these days of preseason. This was announced by Carlos Lobatón, who is the football coordinator at the celestial institution and who revealed this situation that involves the entire first team.

It turns out that the popular ‘Loba’ gave details of what it means to work with Enderson Moreira. Although their way of working and treating others is optimal, language is one of the factors that complicates communication with others.

“With Professor Enderson, he is a good person, with whom we are trying to get along. The language is a little complicated for us because he is not a person who is fluent in Spanish and we are one of the people who speak very quickly. We have to get to know each other there a little and speak in the best way so that he understands”declared Carlos Lobatón to Willax TV.

Carlos Lobatón spoke about the 6 foreign quotas

True to his style, Carlos Lobatón indicated that there are clubs like Melgar that have four nationalized players. If we add the 6 foreigners to this, practically a team would play with an international cast.

