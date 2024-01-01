Sporting Cristal transfers LIVE: transfer market, signings, signings, rumors and renewals TODAY | Preseason, friendlies | League 1 and Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal will face preparatory friendlies in the United States, in turn, the board plans the latest signings of the celestials for the 2024 season.

Sporting Cristal and its signings for the 2024 season. | Libero Composition

Sporting Cristal They want the League 1 title, which is why the team is making every effort under the leadership of Brazilian coach Enderson Moreira. The steering wheel Gustavo Cazonatti He is about to be made official with the light blue team, while the Uruguayan striker Martín Cauteruccio will be the ‘9’ chosen for 2024. Find out the latest news on the transfer market.

Sporting Cristal signings 2024

HIGHLOWRENOVATIONSRUMORSEnderson Moreira (Technical Director) Percy Liza (Mannucci) Renato Solis Signing)Tiago Nunes (DT a Botafogo)Gianfranco ChavezSantiago Ormeno (Signing)Adrian Ugarriza (Deportivo Garcilaso)Leandro SosaMartin Cauteruccio (Signing)Washington CorozoAldair VasquezNilson Loyola (César Vallejo)Gilmar Paredes (Loan to Cienciano)Joel Herrera (Loan to Mannucci)Flavio Alcedo (On ​​loan to Sport Boys)

Gustavo Cazonatti shortly after signing with Sporting Cristal

Through social networks, Gustavo Cazonatti said goodbye to Brazil to join Sporting Cristal’s training sessions. The Brazilian midfielder passed the club’s medical exams and will now be in Florida to be under the orders of Enderson Moreira.

Gustavo Cazonatti hours away from being the new Sporting Cristal player.

Leandro Sosa will not occupy a foreign place in Sporting Cristal

The midfielder Leandro Sosa received Peruvian nationality and now he will not occupy a foreign place in the Sporting Cristal squad. In this way, the celestials have more options to strengthen their team for League 1 and Copa Libertadores.

Joao Grimaldo confirmed offers from abroad

“I’m training right now with Cristal. We’re seeing the offers at the club. I’m taking everything calmly. Right now I’m with Cristal and I’m only going to focus on that.”declared Joao Grimaldo to Liga 1 MAX.

In which clubs did Martin Cauteruccio, Cristal’s ‘9’, play?

Argentine journalist César Merlo announced that Martín Cauteruccio has a closed agreement with Sporting Cristal.

  • National (Uruguay)
  • Central Spanish (Uruguay)
  • Racing (Uruguay)
  • Quilmes (Argentina)
  • San Lorenzo (Argentina)
  • Cruz Azul (Mexico)
  • Students from La Plata (Argentina)
  • Aldosivi (Argentina)
  • Independent (Argentina)

