Sporting Cristal vs. Barcelona SC: presence of light blue in Miami City Cup confirmed | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

It’s official. Sporting Cristal confirmed that it will be part of the Miami City Cup, a competition in which it will measure forces with Barcelona SC in a reserved match that finds the two historic teams from Peru and Ecuador, respectively, in the final part of their preseasons. facing what the 2024 season will be, in which they will not only have to compete for the local tournament of each country, but also in the Copa Libertadores (the light blue ones will do so from Phase 2, while the northerners will be part of the phase of groups).

The news of the duel between both squads was confirmed by the same Bajopontine team, giving details that they will have special packages for fans who join one of their preferential plans for this year, allowing them to accompany the team in its first international challenge.

“Attention sky blue fans in the United States! Our team will play its next preparation match this Saturday the 20th against Barcelona SC in what will be the launch of our Partner PaSCión Internacional,” said Sporting Cristal on its official digital platforms.

It should be noted that the match between Sporting Cristal and Barcelona SC will take place at the Ted Hendricks Stadium facilities in Miami (United States) and is agreed to begin at 7 pm (Peruvian time), next Saturday, which will be the first friendly international challenge for the Rimenses.

Sporting Cristal’s agenda

For 2024, Sporting Cristal will have the challenge of fighting for its place in the group stage of the Libertadores, in addition to achieving good results in the local tournament, in order to once again aspire to the title. With this in mind, on December 14 of last year, the celestials started their preseason and, since the arrival of Enderson Moreira to the capital, they have not stopped working on the physical part.

A major rival was taken into account in the work schedule in order to start the year on the right foot. This is the Catholic University of Chile, a team that will set foot on Peruvian territory for the ‘Celestial Afternoon 2024’. When will it happen? On Sunday, January 14 from 12:00 pm at the National Stadium (the match will start at 4:00 pm and will be broadcast on the Latina TV signal).

Sporting Cristal fixture in League 1

On the first date of the Apertura Tournament, Sporting Cristal will face ADT, as a home team. In addition to the Tarma team, the Rimenses will face four other top teams – on their court. These teams will be Los Chankas (date 4), FBC Melgar (date 8), Sport Huancayo (date 10) and Cusco FC (date 12).

If we are talking about classic rivals, it is necessary to point out that the first one you will see will be Alianza Lima. The duel with the intimates is scheduled for matchday 7 of the Apertura and will be as a visitor (it remains pending whether it will be played at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, due to the sanction to the club, or at the Nacional), as well as against Universitario de Sports, at the Monumental de Ate stadium.

One detail to consider is that on Tuesday, February 20, Sporting Cristal’s first duel will take place against Always Ready in Bolivia, for the first leg of phase 2 of the Libertadores. This match will be played four days after the local tournament begins. As a curious fact, the Bajopontinos will have the chance to have added a duel at altitude, before their international debut, against Cienciano (date 3).

The return match against the Bolivians will be played on Tuesday, February 27, this time, in Lima, so they would also have another League 1 duel played, in this case, against Carlos A. Mannucci. Of course, said match against the ‘Tricolor’ would be played in Trujillo, so a rescheduling of the match would be evaluated or one that would be defined on a day that allows the players to recover from wear and tear.

