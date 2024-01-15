Sporting: Nuno Santos is already in London dreaming of the Puskás Prize

#Sporting #Nuno #Santos #London #dreaming #Puskás #Prize

Sporting player will find out this Monday if he wins the award for best goal of the year

Nuno Santos has already arrived in London to attend The Best gala, where he is one of three nominees for the 2023 Puskás Award, which rewards the best goal of the year.

The ceremony organized by FIFA will begin at 7:30 pm this Monday.

The Sporting player is one of the finalists for the award thanks to the stunning goal he scored against Boavista, on the 24th round of the League last season.

Another of the nominees is Julio Enciso, from Brighton, thanks to the goal he scored against Manchester City.

Guilherma Madruga, player from Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto, thanks to the goal he scored against Grêmio Novorizontino, is also a finalist.

Also Read:  CLUB LIFE - The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo and Jain among the nominees
AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo and Jain among the nominees
Posted on
US and UK hit the port city of Hudaydah. Alfa.lt
US and UK hit the port city of Hudaydah. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Skoda has an edge: what’s coming to the new range
Skoda has an edge: what’s coming to the new range
Posted on
lenticular galaxy peeks out from 44 million light-years away
lenticular galaxy peeks out from 44 million light-years away
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News