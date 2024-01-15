Sporting: Nuno Santos is already in London dreaming of the Puskás Prize

#Sporting #Nuno #Santos #London #dreaming #Puskás #Prize

Sporting player will find out this Monday if he wins the award for best goal of the year

Nuno Santos has already arrived in London to attend The Best gala, where he is one of three nominees for the 2023 Puskás Award, which rewards the best goal of the year.

The ceremony organized by FIFA will begin at 7:30 pm this Monday.

These are the finalists for the FIFA Puskas Award! 🚀⭐ 🇵🇾 Julio Enciso

🇧🇷 Guilherme Madruga

🇵🇹 Nuno Santos Check out these three great goals below. 🧵👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 14, 2023

The Sporting player is one of the finalists for the award thanks to the stunning goal he scored against Boavista, on the 24th round of the League last season.

Another of the nominees is Julio Enciso, from Brighton, thanks to the goal he scored against Manchester City.

Guilherma Madruga, player from Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto, thanks to the goal he scored against Grêmio Novorizontino, is also a finalist.