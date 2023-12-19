Sporting points the finger at VAR’s “opposite criteria” and congratulates the Spanish League’s decision

#Sporting #points #finger #VARs #criteria #congratulates #Spanish #Leagues #decision

The lions criticized the refereeing in the games against Vitória SC and FC Porto in which they argued that Sporting “came out hurt”.

This Tuesday, Sporting issued a statement about the use of VAR in Portuguese football. The lions complain about the video referee’s displays in the games against Vitória SC, in Guimarães, and against FC Porto.

In this way, the green and white team congratulates the Spanish League’s decision to “make public the audio communications between the VAR and the refereeing teams after the end of each day of competition”.

Read the statement in full:

“Sporting CP was and continues to be in favor of VAR, as well as its necessary evolution. The Club does not change its position either due to errors that affect it, or the final sporting result. Sporting CP also defends that VAR it has to improve.

Sporting CP’s critical analysis of the arbitration criteria depends on the urgent need to define them and the transparency of decisions. It does not make sense to adopt one intervention criterion one week and another one the following week.

In the recent games against Vitória SC and FC Porto it was very evident how the VAR adopted opposite criteria. In both cases, it was Sporting CP that was harmed.

Remember that more than a year ago, Sporting CP was alone when it presented the proposal to implement measures that allow the dissemination of audios and guarantee greater transparency in refereeing and integrity in the competitions themselves.

A few days ago, the case of MLS which defined measures for the new season was also known, including replicating the procedure used in rugby in which decisions made by VAR are announced by the match referee to spectators in real time.

It is urgent that, in Portugal, good practices from other countries be followed, as we advocated in due time. Portuguese football cannot be left behind.

VAR is an essential tool for greater fairness and transparency in competitions. Anyone who does not defend VAR does not defend the search for sporting truth.

Sporting CP therefore calls for referees to urgently standardize and understand the VAR protocol. The referees win, the clubs win, the sporting truth wins.

The Club also considers that it is important to move towards specialist and exclusive VAR referees. Sporting CP knows that the current number of referees does not allow this to be done at the moment, but challenges the Arbitration Council to start preparing for the future.

Sporting CP recognizes the Arbitration Council’s efforts to improve arbitration and will continue to fight for sporting truth. This will never exist without free, independent and qualified arbitration.”