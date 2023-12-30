Sporting struggles to beat Portimonense and ends the year at the top of the I League

#Sporting #struggles #beat #Portimonense #ends #year #top #League

The lions once again take the lead in the competition, with 37 points, one more than Benfica, and end 2023 in the best possible way.

Sporting went to the Algarve to beat Portimonense 2-1, in the 15th round of the Primeira Liga. The lions once again take the lead in the competition, with 37 points, one more than Benfica, and end 2023 in the best possible way.

In a complicated game, Gyokeres and Paulinho scored for the Lions, Filipe Relvas scored for Portimão.

Leo sleeps in the 1st part

With Benfica’s victory the night before, Sporting knew they had to win to finish 2023 at the top of the Primeira Liga. Without the suspended Gonçalo Inácio and Hjulmand and the injured Coates, Rúben Amorim launched Neto into central position, moved Matheus Reis back to the defensive axis and launched Nuno Santos on the left. Pedro Gonçalves partnered with Morita in midfield, Paulinho came on to play alongside Gyokeres.

Paulo Sérgio, coach of Portimonense, formed a 5-4-1 team, with a very low and very closed block, defending with almost all players behind the line of the ball, removing the width and depth that Sporting likes to play so much. , Gyokeres, for example.

In the first half, the Leonine team was unable to make a single shot, despite 70% possession of the ball. Offensively, the only Lions highlights were four shots out and a center from Nuno Santos that Catamo and Gyokeres were unable to stop.

Despite playing with many men behind, Portimonense tried to get out, mainly behind Sporting’s wingers, Geny Catamo and Nuno Santos. Carlinhos, with two shots from outside the area, in the 24th and 36th minutes, scared Adán, the goalkeeper who had to intervene in the 20th minute to prevent a cross from Mateus Costa from finding Guga at the far post.

Three goals and a flurry of opportunities in the 2nd half

At the beginning of the second half, Ruben Amorim replaced the yellow Neto with Eduardo Quaresma, so as not to leave the veteran central defender exposed to the speed of the Algarve’s attackers. The team came back with a different attitude, moving the ball with more speed and having more Edwards in the game, as the Englishman was barely seen in the first half.

After Morita and Paulinho threatened, the first goal of the night arrived. Pedro Gonçalves, who had been complaining about his left foot and was almost substituted, took advantage of the space given to him to make a fantastic vertical pass, between the Portimonense defenders, for Gyokeres to deflect the ball and open the scoring. , at 59 minutes.

Seven minutes later, at 66, Paulinho had the 2-0 at his feet, in another play by Marcus Edwards from the bottom line. The Englishman found the Portuguese, who received it, turned and shot against the defensive wall of the Algarve. A failure that would be punished immediately, with a draw.

In the 68th minute, Paulo Sérgio replaced Guga and Jasper with Carrillo and Igor Formiga and, in the next move, the Algarve equalized. Diomante made an unnecessary foul, Gonçalo Costa hit the liver into the area where Filipe Relvas headed in the equalizer in the 69th minute. Portimonense scores again in the League following a dead ball.

Sporting responded with Morita testing goalkeeper Vinicius, who made a great save in the 75th minute. It was a period in which Sporting took more risks, but also gave more space for Portimonense to counterattack.

On the other hand, an incredible failure by Hélio Varela. Fantastic pass from Carlinhos to isolate the Cape Verdean, who wasted time and shot for a great cut by Eduardo Quaresma, in the 79th minute. Referee Manuel Oliveira gave a goal kick and, as the ball passed, Sporting scored.

Triangulation on the left with the first touch between Matheus Reis, Nuno Santos and Morita, who crossed for Paulinho’s backheel into the back of the net in the 80th minute. What a goal!

Sporting fans were celebrating in the stands but got quite a scare straight away. Bad pass from Daniel Bragança (he had come on shortly before in place of Catamo), Hélio Varela was at speed, got in a knot early on Diomande but Adán did well and scored the spot, avoiding the 2-2.

In the final minutes, Paulinho missed a goal that would have made it 3-1.

Sporting adds the three points and ends the year at the top of the Primeira Liga with 37 points, one more than Benfica.