Sporting will not have Stromp equipment this season but will pay homage to the symbol to open 2024 – Sporting

Announcement appears on the eve of 100 years after the founder’s last season as a footballer

• Photo: Sporting CP

Sporting announced through its official website that in the first game of the 2024 calendar year it will, through its first kit, listed in green and white, pay homage to Francisco Stromp, founder and symbol of the club that almost 100 years ago, in the 1923/24 season , left the then naked, after 16 seasons as a footballer.

The Lions also explain that, for this reason, this year they will not have the usual Stromp in this sporting year, a special outfit that corresponds to the team’s original equipment. Today it is normally used in specific competitions such as the Portuguese Cup.

The Stromp equipment, remember, is split at the top, with the right half being white and the left half painted green. It stopped being used as the main jersey in 1928.

By Record

3

