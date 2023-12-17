Sporting wins classic and imposes first defeat on FC Porto – Basketball

#Sporting #wins #classic #imposes #defeat #Porto #Basketball

Lions reinforce their lead in the Betclic League

This Sunday, Sporting defeated FC Porto at Pavilhão João Rocha, handing the Dragons their first defeat of the season in the Betclic League. Playing at home, the Leonines triumphed 83-79, in a match on the 10th round in which at half-time the score was 41-31. In the second half the dragons reacted, they even had a 5 point advantage in the final quarter, but a stronger final stretch was worth the lions’ ninth triumph in the championship, which allowed them to reach 19 points (2 more than the dragons, who have a game in arrears).

In individual terms, Marcus Lovett Jr and Ronald Curry Jr stood out for the Lions, with 25 and 17 points, respectively. Curry Jr. also recorded 8 rebounds and 8 assists, which made him the MVP of the match. On the opposite side, captain Miguel Queiroz stood out with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Barber was the top scorer, with 22 (and 7 assists).

