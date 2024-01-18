Sports and Municipalities Association » Tenth National Diabetes Challenge has started

#Sports #Municipalities #Association #Tenth #National #Diabetes #Challenge #started

More than half of Dutch adults do not exercise enough, according to the guidelines used by the GGD and municipalities. Many people who exercise little find it difficult to exercise more independently and to maintain it. The National Diabetes Challenge was developed by the Bas van de Goor Foundation to get people with diabetes or an increased risk of diabetes into exercise.

Bas van de Goor speaks: “This year it is extra special. We are organizing the NDC for the 10th time. Where we started by getting 20 people moving together with healthcare providers, over the past year we have gotten more than 50,000 people moving through cross-domain collaboration in the neighborhood. The NDC really helps people to take steps towards health. This year we have also broadened our target group from only focusing on people with diabetes, to also focusing on people at high risk such as: the elderly, people with obesity, people with cardiovascular diseases and people with a migration background.”

Joint organization

For 20 weeks, professionals in many places in the Netherlands will walk with a group of participants once a week to work together on a healthier lifestyle and sustainable behavioral change. A walking group can be started by any exercise, sports, welfare and healthcare professional. It is known from practice that it is ideal if these disciplines work together, each with its own role. Care providers then actively refer people to the NDC walking groups that organize neighborhood sports coaches, walking trainers or welfare workers. They guide the walks. The NDC is therefore in line with the ambitions regarding cross-domain collaboration from the Healthy Active Living Agreement (GALA) and the Integrated Care Agreement (IZA). The Bas van de Goor Foundation supports the walking group with materials, communication and training schedules. You can now register walking groups. Walking in the groups will start at the end of April 2024. Until then, the location has time to prepare everything and recruit participants. The National Diabetes Challenge will conclude on September 28 with a festive festival in the Open Air Museum in Arnhem. This is where all walkers from all over the country come together to walk the distance they have trained for.

Exercise is important, especially for people with (an increased risk of) diabetes

The NDC has been developed to lower the threshold for more exercise and to tackle the growing problem of inactive people and increasing numbers of people with diabetes. Those who exercise too little and sit too much have an increased risk of diabetes, among other things. There are now more than 1.2 million Dutch people with diabetes. In addition, an estimated 1.1 million Dutch people and many millions more have an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Research shows that sufficient exercise helps to prevent type 2 diabetes. Walking can always be done and at different levels, making it a good way for everyone to start exercising.

Successful exercise intervention

In recent years it has become clear how successful this exercise intervention is for people who need guidance to start exercising more. In 2023, the NDC has once again increased its impact and experienced significant growth in the number of participants and locations. With all local organizers at almost 300 locations throughout the Netherlands, almost 4,800 people were mobilized in an accessible way. Even 94% continue to exercise after the NDC. In recent years, more than 15,000 people have taken the step towards more exercise in this way.

The program provides information and is also a social activity where walkers get to know each other. In addition to the new connections between local residents, the National Diabetes Challenge also creates connections between participants and professionals and between professionals themselves. The challenge therefore results in both fitness among the walkers and improvement in cooperation between professionals.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, Novo Nordisk and Menzis are the regular partners of the National Diabetes Challenge.

More information?

More information can be found at www.nationalediabeteschallenge.nl or participate in one of the (online) information meetings that are held in January and February about starting your own walking group.

Bron: Nationale Diabetes Challenge

