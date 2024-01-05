Sports Day on Friday, January 5th, 2024

#Sports #Day #Friday #January #5th

Sport.de

powered by sport.de – transfer rumors, news and live tickers – all information from the world of sports can be found here!

Last spring, Marco Reus extended his contract with German soccer runner-up Borussia Dortmund until June 30, 2024 and gave up the captain’s armband in the process. The “Bild” newspaper reports that it is currently questionable for several reasons whether the Dortmund native will continue at BVB beyond the summer. Accordingly, BVB is planning with the designated new signing and returnee Jadon Sancho not only in his main position, the offensive wing, but also on the ten – i.e. where Reus feels most comfortable.

The resulting competition could lead to the veteran, who is no longer employed under coach Edin Terzić, receiving even less playing time in the future – and therefore being able to gather fewer arguments for continued employment at BVB. Making matters worse is Reus’ alleged role as the ringleader of an attempted coup from the team against Terzić.