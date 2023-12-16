Sports director threatens fans with a horror scenario

#Sports #director #threatens #fans #horror #scenario

Fabian Reese is currently the outstanding man at Hertha BSC.Image: IMAGO / Eibner

Second Bundesliga

In purely sporting terms, Hertha BSC has found its way back to success in the past few weeks. In a dramatic DFB Cup game, the capital club beat Hamburger SV on penalties and moved into the quarter-finals. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the Berliners followed up with a late 2-1 win in Kaiserslautern.

Hertha has been unbeaten in eight competitive games across all competitions. The Old Lady was able to climb to seventh place in the table and make a cautious move to the top. The gap to third-placed HSV is four points before the last game of the year.

On Saturday, the capital club will welcome the bottom team from Osnabrück. Anything other than a fourth win in a row would be a clear disappointment. “We must not let up right now,” demanded sports director Benjamin Weber at the press conference before the annual results.

With a three-pointer against Osnabrück, the Berliners would have 27 points and thus “in the corridor in which we wanted to be by Christmas in order to have a good end to the intensive five or six months with squad changes, the start of the season and a restart in September.”

This change was also well received by the fans. The team is full of home-grown players and external additions such as Fabian Reese, Florian Niederlechner and Jonjoe Kenny, who are visibly tearing themselves apart on the pitch. The supporters appreciate this, the team and fans are a unit again.

Arm in arm: Hertha’s professionals and the fans form a unit again.Image: dpa / Andreas Gora

Peace, joy and pancakes don’t reign in Berlin, because against the ideals of the supporters, but also of President Kay Bernstein, Hertha BSC still has an investor on board with 777 Partners.

777 sports director speaks of farm team mechanisms

There has already been a lot of discussion about its influence on the sporting business; at the beginning of the investment, the investment company had at least rejected the establishment of farm teams. But that’s exactly what could happen now. At least that’s what an interview that Johannes Spors, Global Sporting Director of 777, gave to the English “Telegraph” suggests.

The background to the conversation is the investment company’s upcoming entry into the English first division club Everton. “Everton will be the missing piece of the puzzle in the group and can be the club that gets the players once Liège or Berlin have finished forming them,” he explained.

Johannes Spors is Global Sporting Director of 777.Image: IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

Hertha as a farm team that has to pass on its best players to Everton if the investor thinks they are good enough? This is exactly what Spors seems to be flirting with. It’s a real horror scenario for everyone who supports the Old Lady.

Especially since another statement from the Global Sporting Director raises doubts about the sporting independence of the individual 777 clubs. “We are involved in the important decisions,” he explained about responsibilities and went into detail: “I don’t make the decision about every small contract, youth player or physiotherapist.” But he is involved in “commitments, sales, decisions about the coach and sports director”.

Brave new football world. Given such processes, it is not surprising that there is great resistance to investors among fans.

