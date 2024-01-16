Sports Games School wins the “Sports School of the Year” title in volleyball » irLiepāja

#Sports #Games #School #wins #Sports #School #Year #title #volleyball #irLiepāja

On Saturday, January 13, the best volleyball players of the past year were honored in “Splendid Palace” in Riga. The sports school of the year was determined by the Latvian Volleyball Federation (50%) and Latvian sports schools (50%), Inguna Valdmane, coach and organizer of the Liepāja Sports Games School, informed the portal.

Liepāja Sports Games School won the title “Sports School of the Year 2023”, the award went to the deputy director Evita Auniņa.

Evita Auniņa says: “The award of the year – this award is an evaluation of the work of the entire volleyball department – for the development of the sport, the work of referees, the organization of competitions and high-quality coverage in social networks. The mentioned award criteria were met by the entire volleyball team working as a team, of course, we must say a big thank you to volleyball sports organizer Inguna Valdmanei.

The opportunity to organize competitions in a high-quality manner is thanks to the city of Liepāja, which provides appropriate, high-quality and modern sports infrastructure for the type of sport. Next comes the coaches’ love and enthusiasm for the work to be done, because the competition has to be organized on holidays and preparations often last until late at night. Liepāja’s young volleyball players work with enthusiasm both in training and in judging competitions, young people can always be relied on. Their number and achievements have grown greatly in recent years. The award was a pleasant surprise, also great joy and pride for the evaluation”.

Evita Auniņa, Inguna Valdmane and Salvis Roga participated in the honoring ceremony.