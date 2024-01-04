Sports University | Former Alianza Lima goalkeeper, Sebastien Vinatea, would arrive for the centenary, third goalkeeper | League 1 2024 | academic

#Sports #University #Alianza #Lima #goalkeeper #Sebastien #Vinatea #arrive #centenary #goalkeeper #League #academic

Universitario seeks to win the two-time championship in the year of the centenary. Photo: GLR/Alianza Lima composition

Universitario de Deportes continues to carry out the 2024 preseason with the help of its new coach Fabián Bustos. The cream team added a new addition to the team with the arrival of the goalkeeper Sebastian Britos on Monday, January 1. With the arrival of the Uruguayan goalkeeper, the cream goal seemed to be closed; However, everything would indicate that there would be one more goalkeeper for the centenary.

According to journalist Gustavo Peralta, the former goalkeeper of Lima Alliance Sebastien Vinatea would be in the plans University. The young 19-year-old goalkeeper will be present this Tuesday, January 2, in the ‘U’ preseason and could be signed for the mid-year transfer market. Although the goalkeeper was born in Canada, he has Peruvian nationality, so he would not occupy a foreign position.

“The Peruvian-Canadian goalkeeper Sebastien Vinatea (with a past in Alianza Lima) will be in the preseason of Universitario de Deportes today. He is very liked in the sports management of the cream team and they have their sights on him to add him in the middle of the year and be the third goalkeeper. The goalkeeper just arrived two days ago from Canada,” the communicator wrote on his X account.

Sebastien Vinatea He played for Alianza Lima in the 2023 season. Photo: @Gustavo_p4/’X’

Who is Sebastien Vinatea?

Sebastien Vinatea comes from defending the colors of Alianza Lima in the 2023 season. Before arriving in La Victoria, the goalkeeper defended the goal of University of Sports in the reserve team. The goalkeeper was also summoned to the Peruvian sub-20 election and played for the Canadian teams Impact Academy and Longueuil.

Which players arrived at Universitario for 2024?

The student team added four reinforcements so far in the transfer market. The recent addition was the Argentine coach Fabián Bustos.

Christopher Olivares (forward)

Sebastian Britos (goalkeeper)

Diego Dorregaray (forward)

Fabián Bustos (coach).

When and at what time will the Cream Night be?

As announced by the administrator of University, Jean Ferrari, the presentation of Jorge Fossati’s team will be the Saturday, January 20. This event will start at 8:00 pm at the Monumental stadium.

Which players renewed with Universitario for 2024?

The cream team announced a series of renewals, among which the names of Rodrigo Ureña and Williams Riveros stand out.

Rodrigo Urena

Diego Romero

Andy Polo

Williams Riveros

Jose Daniel Rivera

Marco Saravia

Matías Di Benedetto

Martin Perez Guedes

When will Universitario play its first game of 2024?

The first match of University in the season it will be before National Athletic in a friendly meeting. The match is scheduled for next Sunday, January 14, starting at 6:00 pm, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, United States.