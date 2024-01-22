Sports writers commented on the Trabzonspor – Galatasaray match: ‘Psychological superiority belongs to Galatasaray’

#Sports #writers #commented #Trabzonspor #Galatasaray #match #Psychological #superiority #belongs #Galatasaray

Galatasaray returned from Trabzonspor away with a 5-1 victory. Sports writers evaluated the match.

Comments of sports writers are as follows:

Ebru Kılıçoğlu: “Trabzonspor wants to consolidate its place in the league, and Galatasaray wants to compensate for its losses in the 21st week match. Galatasaray is the advantageous side in these two requests. Because Trabzonspor has many and important shortcomings, but the Yellow-Reds also have a big question mark: Who will settle in the forward position and who will play in the previous game?” Zaha, who is quite restrained in the matches. With the first whistle, Trabzonspor starts the match as if they want to compensate for their shortcomings with aggressive and pressured football. Every Galatasaray football player has a shadow and each shadow clearly aims to hinder the flow of their game and succeeds. However, this fiction is as much as Galatasaray. “He disrupts their game balance. When he comes to Galatasaray, he quickly gets rid of this pressure, which he falters in the first 15 minutes. He gradually takes control of the game and then never lets go. In addition to the contribution of Boey and Barış Alper, who control the right wing, Galatasaray’s question mark is Zaha, ‘ In addition to the two goals he scored in the 13th and 61st minutes, he also assists the goal scored by Kaan Ayhan in the 64th minute, and underlines his quality in each of them, as if he makes up for all the things he has not played so far. ! Although there was a question about whether the course of the game would change when Enis scored Trabzon’s first goal in the 79th minute, Kerem Aktürkoğlu said ‘the matter is closed!’ He scores the last two goals of the match in the 80th and 96th minutes. Galatasaray continues on its way with 5 goals and 3 points and the rule of ‘a different hero for every match’.” (Republic)

“CHIEF ARCHITECT OF VICTORY OKAN BURUK”

Ugur Meleke: “Okan Buruk’s strategy yesterday was inspired by the successful last 20 minutes of the Kayseri match. In the last episode in front of Kayseri, the formation with Kaan at left back and Barış at right wing provided continuity of attack, and the victory came with the penalty won by Barış. Buruk remained loyal to that model. Yesterday, Kaan at left back, Kerem Demirbay at center, and Barış at right wing protected their positions. The surprise role at the far end was Zaha’s. Both Barış, Kaan, Kerem, and Zaha contributed goals or assists yesterday, Proof of the success of Okan Buruk’s derby strategy.

Last night, Zaha reminded me that he is a very high-quality football player, even though he has had ups and downs this season. It was as if he was on his toes from the first minute of the match. He was always alive, willing, active. In the first half of last season, Okan Buruk beat Fenerbahçe with a difference by placing İcardi on the bench and using Barış at the end. Yesterday, he won differently by giving Zaha the center forward role. Okan Buruk is definitely the chief architect of these victories, with his correct decisions.” (Liberty)

“THE WINNING IS VERY VALUABLE”

Erman Özgür: “Okan Buruk’s choices at the start of the match paid off in the first half. The choice of Kaan Ayhan at left back gave a safer look against Visca, and the choice of Barış Alper, who played in the same position and made a lot of mistakes, at right front gave a more productive appearance. At the same time, he did the desired on the sidelines.” Zaha’s good job at centre-forward and the goal he scored brought Galatasaray the advantage of a table in a game where the pieces fell into place.

The difference in quality was also felt in the changes. While Galatasaray had the luxury of taking Davinson Sanchez into the game when its best defender Abdülkerim was injured, Abdullah Avcı brought Mehmet Can, perhaps one of the league’s most ordinary backs, into the game to change the fate of the game.

Kerem D., Zaha, Kaan A. and Torreira came to the fore in Galatasaray, which went above its general tempo and played well as a team. Kerem Aktürkoğlu put an end to the game with the goal he scored at the last moment. “Considering Fenerbahçe’s loss, this clear away win against Trabzonspor was very valuable.” (Fan)

“PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPERIORITY IS IN GALATASARAY”

Levent Tüzemen: “In my comment on the match played against Ümraniye in the cup, I wrote the following; “I wish Okan Hoca had played Zaha, who played 75 matches in C.Palace as a centre-forward, scoring 24 goals and making 11 assists, as a centre-forward. He can use Barış in the attack and assign Kaan a duty at left back.” Thank you, Okan Buruk. He started by putting Zaha at centre-forward, Barış at right wing and Kaan Ayhan at left back. These truths of Okan Hodja were conveyed in the most difficult away game. He helped G.Saray win the match differently.

A Trabzon victory will bring self-confidence to Galatasaray. It will provide psychological superiority in the championship race. I think that with a solid victory, G.Saray will get back on track and catch its rhythm. “The return of Icardi and Sanchez will also strengthen Okan Hodja’s hand.” (Sabah)