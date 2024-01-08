Sports writers evaluated the Istanbulspor – Fenerbahçe match: ‘Turkish Robben’ again, Cengiz Ünder, important warning to Ferdi Kadıoğlu

#Sports #writers #evaluated #Istanbulspor #Fenerbahçe #match #Turkish #Robben #Cengiz #Ünder #important #warning #Ferdi #Kadıoğlu

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Fenerbahçe completed the week without any mistakes as they defeated Istanbulspor with a comfortable game and a different score at the Olympic Stadium. Our writers Fırat Aydınus, Engin Kahale and Uğur Meleke evaluated the struggle.

Fırat Aydınus: 4×4 Cengiz Ünder / İsmail Yüksek’s position was a penalty

Fenerbahçe started the game with classic pressure and scored its 9th goal in the first 10 minutes of this season with Cengiz Ünder’s stylish goal in the 6th minute. The yellow-dark blue team achieves results with team play when Fred is present, and with individual talent when he is away. Although the first half score was 4-1 in favor of Fenerbahçe, the incompatibility between İsmail and Crespo in the midfield stood out. However, Ferdi’s poor performance in the first half allowed İstanbulspor to create positions.

GOOD INTENTION BUT WEAK TEAM

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

İstanbulspor is a team that tries to play with good intentions, but the fact is that this is its strength. The fact that the difference in power between the first and the last of the 20-team Super League is so large is thought-provoking for the value and quality of our league. While Fenerbahçe made 15 shots in the first half, they had the ball in the penalty area once every 3 minutes on average. In this episode, Cengiz’s statistics were even more interesting: Cengiz, who netted twice with his shots and once with his pressing, made a mistake due to his aesthetic pass before the 4th goal and his slipping in the conceded goal!..

MADE ITS MARK ON STATISTICS

In the first half, Cengiz Ünder statistics were the factor rather than the teams. Cengiz started the second half quickly and scored his 4th goal and his team’s 5th goal with a stylish strike in the first minute. Afterwards, we watched Fenerbahçe playing idle. The fact that İstanbulspor fought without making the game ugly and did not try to lie down and waste time was a major factor in keeping the ball in play for 54 minutes and 31 seconds (league average 54.07). At the end of 90 minutes, Fenerbahçe made 25 shots and caught the ball in the opponent’s penalty area 35 times, while Istanbulspor took 16 shots and caught the ball in the opponent’s penalty area 21 times, thus creating a match that was very enjoyable to watch. In this regard, I congratulate both teams.

BAYARSLAN STARTED THE MATCH WELL BUT WAS DROPPED BY THE SCORE

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

· Referee Volkan Bayarslan started the match well, but his motivation fell when he became complacent about the score. The yellow card he showed to Muammer was unnecessary. He should have shown yellow cards to E. Kaan for his uncontrolled move towards Livakovic and to Racine for the foul he committed at the end of the match. Controversial positions:

· It was very good to take advantage in the position where the assistant raised the flag in the 62nd minute and then give the penalty to Szymanski.

· In the 79th minute, the foul he gave on behalf of Istanbul after Mert pushed him was outside the penalty area.

· İsmail’s shooting down in the 90+3 minute was a penalty. Referee Bayarslan also showed the extra time as 5 minutes and played it as 6 minutes, of which 3 minutes were not played.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Engin Kehale: Here again ‘Turkish Robben’ | Important warning to Ferdi

The Olympic Stadium is hardly a place where it is possible for any team to play its own game and establish a rhythm. That’s why the sentences should start with F.Bahçe fans. The 16.00 match started in an incredible atmosphere, despite the morning’s rainy weather giving way to the sun, meaningless problems at the gates and many people being left outside in the first half.

YELLOW DARK BLUE CHOIR IN THE TRIBUNE

When the monolithic tribune captured by the pilot camera was filled with a yellow-dark blue choir who preferred to stand side by side instead of sitting, it made us watch 90 minutes that were enjoyable to watch, play and be in the stadium. There was almost a better tribune in the Olympic Stadium than in Kadıköy.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

This enthusiasm was also reflected on the field. In the first 8 minutes, Kartal’s students touched the goal 5 times, including two Dzeko heads and a shot, a Szymanski position, and a Cengiz goal. Writing the match means writing Cengiz. In Marseille he was nicknamed “Turkish Robben”. He presented a recital against Istanbulspor that reminded Robben’s best periods. He added another ball, which he sent into the net during the press, to the three beautiful goals he scored with his instep. He scored all 5 goals of F.Bahçe with the pass before the assist. The position he lost in the conceded goal became an evil eye. Our eyes shined once again before Euro 2024.

AN IMPORTANT WARNING TO INDIVIDUAL

Although the yellow-dark blue team felt the absence of their centre-backs, Fred and Osayi, especially in some parts of the first half, they reacted very quickly and managed to turn the match into a show. If the target for Ferdi is the top clubs of Europe, which I think it is, let’s note that he needs to improve himself in terms of level.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Uğur Meleke: Cengiz Ünder, good news for EURO 2024 / Hakan Yakin’s positive football

Of course, Cengiz left his mark on the Istanbulspor-Fenerbahçe match played at the Olympic Stadium yesterday. Of course, this effective game of Cengiz is also good news for our national team before EURO 2024. However, I think another headline that spills over from yesterday is Hakan Yakan. Maybe Istanbulspor fell when that suit-wearing, sports-loving man entered the green field and pulled the team off the field. Hakan Yakan may also have left while I was writing these lines. However, we should not overlook the positive football that Yakin played for Istanbulspor.

POSITIVE FOOTBALL WITH LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES

The positive play he showed against the weakest squad in the league, the pressure at the front, and the offensive contribution of the full-backs (especially Duhaney) are respectable. While Istanbulspor was getting the ball 12 times per match in the opponent’s penalty area before recently, this number was 18.5 during the Hakan Hodja period. To make a comparison, Trabzonspor, which is third in the league, has an average of 18 possessions in the penalty area this year… Those who follow the league carefully will write Hakan Yakin next to İlhan Palut and Recep Uçar, who played positive football with limited opportunities this season.