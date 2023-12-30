Sporza Yearbook – “Hamburgers and doing nothing at all”, is how Vermeeren relaxes after his overwhelming year

A year that deserves the greatest distinction. Belgium will be richer in many young talents after 2023. The very best earn a place in Sporza’s class. A performance like you have never seen before, as well as a look back on the great year. Throws his hat in the air today: Arthur Vermeeren.

  • Name: Arthur Vermeeren
  • Nickname: Tuur(ke)
  • Major: Football
  • Age: 18 years

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.

Yearbook Quote

My 2023 in a nutshell:

At the beginning of the year I fought my way into the starting eleven at Antwerp. This way I was able to help build our unique double in the second half of the season. First we won the cup and after nerve-wracking play-offs we were also crowned champions.

This way I was able to make my debut in the Champions League in the new season, where we played against Barcelona, ​​among others. And the icing on the cake was of course my first selection with the Red Devils.

What was your favorite moment of the year?

Sunday, June 4, 2023 will remain with me forever in my memories. Then Toby Alderweireld scored the ball in the all-deciding match against Genk and we crowned ourselves champions of Belgium with Antwerp. Unforgettable.

What is the most important lesson you learned this year?

I have learned for myself that you really shouldn’t give up on what you want to do. I have learned to continue to believe in myself no matter what.

What has changed for you this year?

For me personally, a lot has changed this year. My image in particular has undergone a transformation – compared to 2022. You especially notice this in how the outside world looks at me at the moment.

Who would you like to thank for your wonderful year and why?

Then I immediately think of my parents. They supported me and helped me with everything they had. Without them I would never have been here.

What can we wish you for next year?

May everyone in my family stay healthy and may all my next dreams come true.

The series you binge-watched this year? Lupin

Favorite artist? Franglish

Favorite cheat meal? Hamburgers

Dumbest purchase this year? Not really something that comes to mind.

Who is your hero? Iniesta

What is your average screen time per week? About 6 hours a day.

Favorite podcast? MIDMID

What guilty pleasure makes everything okay? Doing absolutely nothing for a whole day.

My dream profession after my top sports career is? Something with which I can also see the rest of the world.

Describe the next Yearbooker in one word: Talento

