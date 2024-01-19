Spot Bitcoin ETFs Didn’t Explode BTC’s Higher Prices… From Investing.com

#Spot #Bitcoin #ETFs #Didnt #Explode #BTCs #Higher #Prices.. #Investing.com

In general, more than 50% of created cryptocurrencies have disappeared. In a report drawn up by CoinGecko, of the over 24 thousand cryptocurrencies listed since 2014, over 14 thousand no longer exist.

Most of the cryptocurrencies, no longer relevant, came from projects launched during the Bull Run that we have witnessed since 2020. In fact, it is highlighted that over 7 thousand cryptocurrencies from that period are “extinct”, equal to 54% of those disappeared on CoinGecko . Furthermore, of the 11 thousand cryptocurrencies listed on CoinGecko during the previous rally, 70% have “closed” to date.

This can definitely be attributed to the “ease” of token distribution and the rise in popularity of memecoins during that time.

But what’s really important right now are the inflows over the past few weeks, digital asset investments saw inflows of $1.18 billion (subject to T+2 settlement), trading volumes were $17.5 billion, the highest ever recorded.

Furthermore, the total trading volume of the 11 Spot ETFs, which have been active for less than a week, exceeded $10 billion and every single day the volume exceeded $1 billion. Specifically, Grayscale, Fidelity, and BlackRock (NYSE:) make up 90% of trading volume.

Many believe that Spot Bitcoin ETFs are a “failure”, in fact they hypothesized that with their approval BTC would strengthen its trend.

At this point, given the data and flows at our disposal, the digital currency should be at “1 million dollars” but it has fallen by around 10%. Will the momentum pick up in the coming weeks?

Applying the Pivot Point levels (Investing.com technical section) to Bitcoin, the price after touching the overbought levels (R) created a divergence with the RSI (purple line) and ADX (red line) indicators. After having fallen back to the “guide” level (PP), the price also broke down the support level (S) and this indicates a possible deeper retracement up to the subsequent levels (S), between 40000 – 37500, followed from the ADX indicator which confirms the strength of the bearish trend at the moment.

What is your view on cryptocurrencies?

