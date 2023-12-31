Spot of the Month, December 2023: Asteroid Occlusion – MCSE

#Spot #Month #December #Asteroid #Occlusion #MCSE

On December 12, 2023, a rare phenomenon could be observed from southern Europe: the asteroid (319) Leona covered the brightest star of Orion, Betelgeuse. A small group of Hungarian observers visited Salicetti (Italy) to observe the cover-up.

Antal Kocsis, Salicetti, Italy

The recording was made with a Canon 500D camera + an ancient Pentacon 200 mm f/4 telephoto lens (its aperture could no longer be adjusted) + a Soligor focus doubler. Exposure 50 sec, ISO 1600.

Since hand luggage at WizzAir can only be 40x30x20 cm, I couldn’t even bring a larger telephoto lens or binoculars, and the stand was a tiny table-top photo stand with ball joints, which could barely handle the camera and optics. I placed it on a very unstable plastic table, and with Betelgeuse visible at 50 degrees, it was very difficult to stabilize the plane. But it finally worked out at the last minute. The 50-second exposure clearly shows that the star’s brightness decreased at the time of the eclipse, but it did not disappear completely, as it was an annular eclipse. With the naked eye and 10×50 binoculars, we looked at the 0.5 magnitude star shining in a beautiful red color. The fading looked good, but it was very fast and lasted for a short time, maybe 3-4 seconds and approx. It went down to 3-4 magnitudes. It was a great experience to see, document and experience the phenomenon. However, the occultation of an unobstructed star and asteroid is very rare!

Our observation point was on the terrace of the Hotel Miramare, which is approx. It fell 1 km north of the predicted central line in southern Italy, 300 meters from the coast of the town of Salicetti. Coordinates: +39 degrees 41′ 32.7″ N, +16 degrees 31′ 12.7″ E, 1 m asl.

The sky was perfectly clear, although a brisk SW wind was blowing against us. It was a lucky coincidence that we found this hotel during the winter season, as upon check-in we found out that apart from us, they only had one astronomer guest who had come from Rome and had already set up his telescope on the terrace above. It turns out that Carlos Costa is an experienced amateur astronomer and active occultist from the European section of IOTA/ES. He made his precise brightness and time measurements with a QHY268 camera mounted on a Celestron-8, i.e. 200/2000 mm Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, and an Optolong H-alpha 7nm filter.