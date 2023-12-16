Spotify tests AI chatbot that can curate playlists – IT Pro – News

#Spotify #tests #chatbot #curate #playlists #Pro #News

Spotify is testing an AI chatbot that can curate playlists. The feature is being tested among a small group of users. It is not yet known whether and when the chatbot will be rolled out to all users.

Previously, developer Chris Messina found references to the feature in the source code of Spotify’s app. With images of the AI ​​chatbot circulating on TikTok, the music platform confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working on the feature.

The chatbot can be found in the library by clicking the plus icon at the top right. According to the description seen in the TikTok video, the feature allows the user to “turn their ideas into playlists using AI.” After selecting the chatbot, the user can enter a prompt or see prompt suggestions.

Spotify hasn’t said much else about the feature other than confirming that it is being worked on. Therefore, it is not clear whether the music platform plans to roll out the feature eventually and if so, when it will become available.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News