Spotify tests AI chatbot that can curate playlists – IT Pro – News

#Spotify #tests #chatbot #curate #playlists #Pro #News

Spotify is testing an AI chatbot that can curate playlists. The feature is being tested among a small group of users. It is not yet known whether and when the chatbot will be rolled out to all users.

Previously, developer Chris Messina found references to the feature in the source code of Spotify’s app. With images of the AI ​​chatbot circulating on TikTok, the music platform confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working on the feature.

The chatbot can be found in the library by clicking the plus icon at the top right. According to the description seen in the TikTok video, the feature allows the user to “turn their ideas into playlists using AI.” After selecting the chatbot, the user can enter a prompt or see prompt suggestions.

Spotify hasn’t said much else about the feature other than confirming that it is being worked on. Therefore, it is not clear whether the music platform plans to roll out the feature eventually and if so, when it will become available.