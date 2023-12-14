SPREAD OF THE FLU – Fortifying medications are becoming rare

Medicines are scarce in pharmacies

Some medications are out of stock in pharmacies. Pharmacists cite, mainly, the Magné B6 drinkable ampoule, prescribed by doctors in the treatment of Covid, in particular.

“This rupture comes from the suppliers,” said a few sources yesterday. There would be other drugs affected by this rupture. “Fortunately, there are pharmaceutical equivalents. So, the shortage of these drugs does not really have any consequences,” they explain.

Demand for drugs against Covid-19 has increased in the last two months from pharmacies. Doctors affirm, in fact, the circulation of this virus. “Since the end of November to date, fourteen out of the forty Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests we have carried out have been positive. These forty people all presented the same symptoms,” explains a doctor at a Basic Health Center (CSB) in Antananarivo. Please note that tests are reserved for highly suspicious cases.

In this second decade of December, the consumption of medicines from pharmacies would have seen a slight decline. In basic health centers, however, consultations are still numerous. Most have the same symptoms, namely, severe headache, high fever, loss of appetite, cold, dizziness, severe fatigue, insomnia. The same symptoms as those who tested positive for Covid.

Miangalya Ralitera