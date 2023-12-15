Springer Nature signs conversion agreement with Seoul National University in South Korea | Nature Portfolio

#Springer #Nature #signs #conversion #agreement #Seoul #National #University #South #Korea #Nature #Portfolio

Springer Nature’s latest transformation agreement in East Asia signals the publisher’s further active support for open access publishing in the region.

London | Berlin | New York December 15, 2023

Springer Nature has signed a new Transformative Agreement (TA) with Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea. This agreement is the first conversion agreement signed by Seoul National University with a publisher, and is also supported by SNU’s Office of Research Affairs1 and SNU Hospital2.

Through this conversion agreement, which begins in January 2024, more than 30,000 researchers at SNU will increase the visibility of their research through Open Access (OA) publishing3 and make research available to the world. You can enjoy the benefits of expanding your options for interdisciplinary collaborative research with researchers.

This conversion agreement will enable SNU researchers to publish their papers OA in more than 2,000 Springer Nature journals without incurring any costs themselves. Additionally, the conversion agreement will also provide SNU researchers with access to Adis and Palgrave journals, in addition to Springer and Academic Journals.

Carrie Webster, Vice President Open Access, Springer Naturesays:

“Springer Nature’s transformation agreements are designed to meet the needs of individual customers. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with SNU to support Korea’s path to a fully open science environment. We are pleased to say that our transformation agreements currently support researchers at more than 3,500 institutions across six continents and are the most effective and sustainable way to achieve OA growth and transition at scale. We continue to prove that.”

1 The Office of Research Affairs is a division of SNU. Institutions within Korea have their own Research Affairs offices for research funding support.

2 SNU’s conversion agreement, supported by SNU Libraries and SNU Hospitals, marks the first time in the region that funding for OA publishing has been supported by an organization other than libraries.

3 [Press Release]Springer Nature’s open access publication is the most used in the world and brings benefits to researchers.

For more information on Springer Nature’s open access (OA) and open research initiatives, please visit:OA fact sheetandopen researchand regarding the impact of the OA portfolio,Latest OA reportPlease refer to the.

For more information on our publishing efforts, please seeSpringer Nature and the value of publishingPlease see the page.

Glossary

Conversion contract: Generally, the fees paid by a university or other institution to a publisher for viewing an article are gradually converted into expenses for publishing the article (Article Processing Charge, APC). , refers to an agreement that aims to expand open access publication of papers.

Open Access (OA): A set of principles and practices that allow research results to be accessed free of charge upon publication. OA makes research results, such as articles and books published in journals, immediately available online for free and provides the right to fully exploit them in a digital environment.

Hybrid journal: A subscription-based journal that offers authors the option to publish their accepted articles with Gold Open Access. APC occurs when publishing open access.

Gold Open Access (Gold OA): A route to publish articles and books with Gold Open Access on the publisher’s platform. The final published version (VOR; Version of Record) after manuscript editing (copy editing) and typesetting. Papers published with Gold OA become open access immediately after publication and can be viewed for free on the platform. With Gold OA, you will be able to access the final published version (VOR; Version of Record) after manuscript editing (copy editing) and typesetting. Gold OA publications are funded by Article Processing Charges (APCs) and conversion agreements.

Article Processing Charge (APC): The APC for open access (OA) articles covers a range of services at every stage of the publication process, from peer review to copy editing to hosting the final article on a dedicated server. I am. In addition, this fee will ensure that your paper is published open access under a Creative Commons license and immediately available to all readers.

Publishing is expensive. Subscription journals cover their publishing costs by charging a fee to access their content. Gold Open Access content is freely available and costs are covered by Article Publication Charges (APCs). APC is paid from the time a paper is accepted until it is published, and the APC varies depending on each publisher, journal, and field. In addition, some journals do not charge APC because the publication fees and publication fees are borne by sponsors such as academic societies. In addition to providing permanent, instant, and worldwide access to full-text articles, APC includes: Editorial work: peer review, administrative support, content commissioning, journal development. Technical infrastructure and innovation: development, maintenance and operation of online journal systems and websites. Paper production: paper formatting, markup (tagging), and registration with indexing services.

About Seoul National University (SNU)

Seoul National University is a public research university located in Seoul, South Korea. SKY (Seoul National University, Korea University, Yonsei University)Seoul National University / Korea University / Yonsei University]and is part of South Korea’s regional base national universities. For more information,https://en.snu.ac.kr/index.htmlPlease refer to the.

About Springer Nature

For more than 180 years, Springer Nature has contributed to the advancement of discovery by providing the best possible service to the entire research community. We help researchers publish new ideas and ensure that all the research we publish is important, robust, stands up to objective scrutiny, and reaches all interested readers in the best possible format for discovery and access. , to be used, reused, and shared. We support librarians and research institutions through innovation in technology and data, and provide academic societies with superior services to support publishing.

As an academic publisher, Springer Nature has trusted brands such as Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. Masu.

For more information, please visitspringernature.com Please take a look at@SpringerNature Please follow us.

