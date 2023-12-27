Springfield and Massimo Dutti sales reach 50 percent off – NiT

#Springfield #Massimo #Dutti #sales #reach #percent #NiT

Springfield and Massimo Dutti sales reach 50 percent off

The two Spanish brands have already offered hundreds of products at special prices this post-Christmas season.

Sales at these two stores start today.

Springfield was one of the first brands to officially go on sale after Christmas. From this Tuesday, the 26th, you can make your purchases online with special promotions valid until January 24, 2024. If you are not a fan of this modality, from Wednesday onwards, these prices will also be available in physical stores.

For New Year’s Eve, which is almost here, there are several bright, low-cut or more discreet options. On the website you can find, for example, a short velvet dress (€24.49), a satin dress crossed at the front (€24.49) or a long jumpsuit with a V-neck, also for the same price.

To face the winter days that have just begun, you can take the opportunity to buy a long trench for €55.99, a coat for €49.99 or a trench coat with a suede effect and fringes, for €69.99. To complete your looks, you can add various accessories — such as a hat in a neutral color (€10.49), a belt decorated with stones (€9.99), a pack of earrings (€7.99) or even a simple ring (€19.49).

Springfield belongs to the TENDAM Group and has more than 300 stores spread across the world. The first space in Portugal was opened in April 1993, on Rua Augusta, in Lisbon.

Another Spanish brand, Massimo Dutti, will also start its sales campaign on December 26th. An advance sale will be made in the online store, starting at 8 pm. This campaign will be available in physical stores from the following day (27).

Click on the gallery to see our suggestions for black dresses that disguise the excesses of Christmas Eve. Various styles and brands are available, with prices starting at €15.99.