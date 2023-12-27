Springfield and Massimo Dutti sales reach 50 percent off – NiT

#Springfield #Massimo #Dutti #sales #reach #percent #NiT

Springfield and Massimo Dutti sales reach 50 percent off

The two Spanish brands have already offered hundreds of products at special prices this post-Christmas season.

Sales at these two stores start today.

Springfield was one of the first brands to officially go on sale after Christmas. From this Tuesday, the 26th, you can make your purchases online with special promotions valid until January 24, 2024. If you are not a fan of this modality, from Wednesday onwards, these prices will also be available in physical stores.

For New Year’s Eve, which is almost here, there are several bright, low-cut or more discreet options. On the website you can find, for example, a short velvet dress (€24.49), a satin dress crossed at the front (€24.49) or a long jumpsuit with a V-neck, also for the same price.

To face the winter days that have just begun, you can take the opportunity to buy a long trench for €55.99, a coat for €49.99 or a trench coat with a suede effect and fringes, for €69.99. To complete your looks, you can add various accessories — such as a hat in a neutral color (€10.49), a belt decorated with stones (€9.99), a pack of earrings (€7.99) or even a simple ring (€19.49).

Springfield belongs to the TENDAM Group and has more than 300 stores spread across the world. The first space in Portugal was opened in April 1993, on Rua Augusta, in Lisbon.

Another Spanish brand, Massimo Dutti, will also start its sales campaign on December 26th. An advance sale will be made in the online store, starting at 8 pm. This campaign will be available in physical stores from the following day (27).

Also Read:  The "winning formula" of discounters? "Backbreaking shifts, bare-bones staff, interns used as employees": the workers' story

Click on the gallery to see our suggestions for black dresses that disguise the excesses of Christmas Eve. Various styles and brands are available, with prices starting at €15.99.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

High intake of alcohol and tobacco increase the risk of arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation: cardiologist
High intake of alcohol and tobacco increase the risk of arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation: cardiologist
Posted on
Major fire in Galgenen SZ: company premises burns
Major fire in Galgenen SZ: company premises burns
Posted on
Houthis increasingly openly attack Israeli port cities using drones
Houthis increasingly openly attack Israeli port cities using drones
Posted on
“Ohhhh Mama, listen!” Noah (3) can finally hear this year
“Ohhhh Mama, listen!” Noah (3) can finally hear this year
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News