Squad surprise from Okan Buruk before the derby!

Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk has the Fenerbahçe derby to be played on December 24 on his mind.

It was learned that the yellow-red coach was planning to make some changes in the squad for the Fatih Karagümrük match on December 20.

It was stated that Buruk, who attaches great importance to the Fenerbahçe match in Kadıköy, will rest some players in the Karagümrük match.

It was reported that the experienced coach made evaluations about the players who were injured but not fully productive, along with the borderline names such as Boey and Sanchez.

It was emphasized that the yellow-red coach, who did not want to make mistakes in the Karagümrük match but also cared about the Fenerbahçe match, carried out his work in this direction and made preparations accordingly.

