Square Enix promises strong use of AI in games; remember other cases

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu shared in a New Year’s letter the initiatives implemented since his appointment in June 2023. Among them, the executive highlighted the expansion of knowledge sharing to standardize processes and improve efficiency. The most notable point, however, is his ambitions in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It is worth remembering that the company is not the only one in the gaming market to foresee a greater use of AI. In addition to Square Enix, Xbox and the independent Embark Studios, from the game The Finals, already have the practical use of these intelligences available, whether in marketing, with ID@Xbox, or in in-game speech, in the case of FPS. Remember, below, more cases of AI use in games.

According to the president of Square Enix, the idea is for the company to be “aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies” throughout this year. And this goes beyond the development part: areas of dissemination and content creation are also taken into account.

In the same message, the president of Square Enix also addressed the impact of generative AIs, such as ChatGPT, recognizing their rapid expansion to cover images, video and music. He highlighted the transformative potential of the tool not only in reshaping what is created, but also in fundamentally altering the creation and programming processes.

The gaming industry, including the Japanese developer, has adopted AIs for various purposes, such as deciding expressions in conversations based on emotions, as done in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, from 2020. Movement, on the other hand, is the center of controversies related to concerns about plagiarism and threats to artists’ jobs.

Embark Studios, responsible for the recent FPS The Finals, embarked on this wave. Even before launch, the game’s audio designers revealed in a podcast that it would adopt voice lines generated by artificial intelligence. This would allow new ideas and changes to the title to be applied in a matter of hours, they said.

Once again, the move was met with criticism among the public and voice actors: “We are constantly running urgent sessions every day or two… When you need more, you can schedule another session. In fact, we make it very easy.” , commented the actor Gianni Matragranoknown for work on Genshin Impact, My Friendly Neighborhood e Evil West.

Xbox and the future of AI in games

Recently, the ID@Xbox, Xbox’s indie games program, also faced criticism for allegedly publishing an AI-generated promotional image that was later removed. On social media, internet users questioned the authenticity of the art due to inconsistencies, from strange black lines to inaccuracies in the characters’ faces and logo.

In a broader context, Xbox has already announced a partnership with Inworld AI to leverage the development of AI-based dialogue and storytelling tools. The idea is to simplify game production processes, from localization to testing, as emphasized by the company’s financial director, Tim Stuart.

“The AI ​​can take care of all of that. Now you say, ‘I need the player to get from A to B,’ and instead of having to write thousands of lines of script or code, you just let the AI ​​take you from A to B. Things like localization and adapting to new languages”, said Stuart. The director also talked about game testing, which can be facilitated by AI bots by identifying where players might get stuck, where they would most spend money, among other points.

With information from VGC (1 e 2), PC Gamer e SegmentNext