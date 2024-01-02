Square Enix wants to use more generative AI in game development – Gaming – News

#Square #Enix #generative #game #development #Gaming #News

Then I have to say that we have made very bad copy machines with AI! They add a little too much creativity, which sometimes makes it unusable chaos…

It is logical that we are critical of AI, but let’s look at the entire situation realistically, because being critical of the wrong parts can result in poorly made laws that solve nothing and hold back innovation.

If you ask a musician to write a piece of music in a completely new genre with melodies that do not yet exist, you cannot expect that the first attempt will be any good, perhaps it will never even succeed with such a difficult assignment. And the chance is extremely high that they will unconsciously imitate a genre or melody that already exists without even realizing it. Because that’s just how our brain works, we don’t make things that are completely unique, but base new things on our knowledge of what already exists.

Yet you will call that musician creative and an AI a copy machine… Why? What is actually the missing factor in the process that makes you critical of AI?

Is it creativity? I don’t think so myself, because I have seen so many things rolled out of AI that do not even resemble what a human has made before, that it can really make new things.

In my opinion, the biggest difference between humans and AI is understanding whether something created will be appreciated within the context for which it is created.

A person can estimate very well whether something is appreciated based on the intention of the work and the target group. This all has to do with human knowledge as being human. This can lead to minor adjustments during the making process until the work is completed. And even when it is finished, a person can still decide that it is not good and never release the work of art.

An AI continues with its task without knowing whether what it is making is good or not, because it cannot judge that itself. The only thing an AI knows is what has already been created in the past. So as long as they copy something with an arbitrary amount of creativity, the chance of success is the highest. But the human part that it cannot do is judging whether it is good or deciding what needs to be adjusted, it needs human input to give the best result and that human input can only be done based on the end result.

If you look at the best AI art, it is often generated multiple times, and the best results are cut and pasted. Some parts are specifically redone multiple times. And the best result goes through a new AI process with all these steps until the desired end result. And if the person working with AI is not satisfied with the end result, they can still refuse to release it.

So for the best result, a person has carried out an inspection at various intermediate steps and decided what needs to be changed.

Although creativity is not the biggest difference with a human being, it will certainly be different from us as humans. That is only logical.

Where AI works with very limited input and 1 algorithm, we as humans have an incredible amount of input signals and the algorithms in our brain are constantly changing. Every human brain is unique, constantly changing and you cannot stop the flow of input and detects extremely much, even during research. This makes understanding how the human brain works extremely complex. Even if we wanted to imitate humans with AI, there will remain major differences for the time being.