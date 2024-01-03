Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024

#Square #Enix #continue #aggressively #push

Based on the New Year’s letter of the CEO of the Japanese publishing house, the company will fully support the use of artificial intelligence this year. According to Takashi Kiryu, the use of AI is a key part of their plans.

It has been a tradition for several years now that Square Enix outlines the company’s New Year’s plans in an open letter. According to CEO Takashi Kiryu, the company continues to count on artificial intelligence in game development, and in fact, the technology is key for them.

“Artificial intelligence and its possible consequences have been largely the subject of scientific debate for some time.” – writes Kiryu. “However, the introduction of ChatGPT allows anyone to simply create a text or translation, to have a text-based conversation online, starting the rapid spread of generative artificial intelligence.”.

According to the CEO, the technology can be used in many areas, not necessarily just for writing. AI will not only reshape what is created, but “fundamentally change processes, including programming.”

“We intend to be aggressive in the use of AI and other cutting-edge technologies in both our content development and publishing functions.” Short-term goals include increasing the productivity of their development and making marketing more sophisticated. In the longer term, they want to create new forms of content, as this innovation means business opportunities for them.

The former president of the publisher, Yosuke Matsuda, made a similar statement in his letter as early as 2022, when he advocated the in-game application of web 3.0, NFT and blockchain technology. Matsuda resigned as CEO in June 2023 and Kiryu took over the company.

Also Read:  Dainius Dundulis named the reasons for the high prices: we buy for euros, and everything else is taxes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News