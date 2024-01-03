Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024

#Square #Enix #continue #aggressively #push

Based on the New Year’s letter of the CEO of the Japanese publishing house, the company will fully support the use of artificial intelligence this year. According to Takashi Kiryu, the use of AI is a key part of their plans.

It has been a tradition for several years now that Square Enix outlines the company’s New Year’s plans in an open letter. According to CEO Takashi Kiryu, the company continues to count on artificial intelligence in game development, and in fact, the technology is key for them.

“Artificial intelligence and its possible consequences have been largely the subject of scientific debate for some time.” – writes Kiryu. “However, the introduction of ChatGPT allows anyone to simply create a text or translation, to have a text-based conversation online, starting the rapid spread of generative artificial intelligence.”.

According to the CEO, the technology can be used in many areas, not necessarily just for writing. AI will not only reshape what is created, but “fundamentally change processes, including programming.”

“We intend to be aggressive in the use of AI and other cutting-edge technologies in both our content development and publishing functions.” Short-term goals include increasing the productivity of their development and making marketing more sophisticated. In the longer term, they want to create new forms of content, as this innovation means business opportunities for them.

The former president of the publisher, Yosuke Matsuda, made a similar statement in his letter as early as 2022, when he advocated the in-game application of web 3.0, NFT and blockchain technology. Matsuda resigned as CEO in June 2023 and Kiryu took over the company.