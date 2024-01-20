Square Enix would add color to its offer

#Square #Enix #add #color #offer

Company director Takashi Kiryu spoke about the company’s future at a Q&A event, revealing that they would be working on fewer but larger-scale mobile games in the coming years.

Back in November, a question-and-answer event was held for investors, and now the statements made there have also been published in English. Takashi Kiryu talked about several issues, but Square Enix’s mid-term strategy was particularly emphasized, which Takashi described as “limited diversity”.

He said that there are many strong IPs in their offer, such as Dragon Quest or the Final Fantasy franchise. These steered them in a certain direction, while the taste of the player community changed and developed in many different directions. According to Takashi, the success of PowerWash Simulator also shows that it would be worthwhile to open in other directions as well.

The diversification of the offer also enables further training of developers and broadening of their knowledge. However, he also said that this does not necessarily mean more games. He would like them to come out with fewer titles in the future, but they would represent high quality.

Also, it turned out that he feels that Square Enix appeared in the middle between blockbuster and indie games many times, which put them in a bit of a confusing situation. In the future, he would like to set a much clearer direction for the company. However, he did not specify whether this meant more experimental games or small but big-budget blockbuster titles.