Square Enix would add color to its offer

#Square #Enix #add #color #offer

Company director Takashi Kiryu spoke about the company’s future at a Q&A event, revealing that they would be working on fewer but larger-scale mobile games in the coming years.

Back in November, a question-and-answer event was held for investors, and now the statements made there have also been published in English. Takashi Kiryu talked about several issues, but Square Enix’s mid-term strategy was particularly emphasized, which Takashi described as “limited diversity”.

He said that there are many strong IPs in their offer, such as Dragon Quest or the Final Fantasy franchise. These steered them in a certain direction, while the taste of the player community changed and developed in many different directions. According to Takashi, the success of PowerWash Simulator also shows that it would be worthwhile to open in other directions as well.

The diversification of the offer also enables further training of developers and broadening of their knowledge. However, he also said that this does not necessarily mean more games. He would like them to come out with fewer titles in the future, but they would represent high quality.

Also, it turned out that he feels that Square Enix appeared in the middle between blockbuster and indie games many times, which put them in a bit of a confusing situation. In the future, he would like to set a much clearer direction for the company. However, he did not specify whether this meant more experimental games or small but big-budget blockbuster titles.

Also Read:  Lando Norris justified his attitude against Max Verstappen

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
Posted on
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
Posted on
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
Posted on
false promises of a hangover cure
false promises of a hangover cure
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News