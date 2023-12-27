SSH asks to verify that vaccines offered in pharmacies are endorsed by Cofepris – El Sol de Tulancingo

#SSH #asks #verify #vaccines #offered #pharmacies #endorsed #Cofepris #Sol #Tulancingo

Given the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine in some pharmacies in the state, Eduardo Bustos Vázquez, deputy director of Epidemiology of the Hidalgo Health Secretariat (SSH), asked the population to verify if they have the permits from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), for its commercialization.

Bustos Vazquez explained that on average this biological in private medicine is sold for 850 pesos for those who wish to purchase it to protect themselves against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

“We have to be pending checking that it has this validity by Cofepris, that it has given its endorsement that it is safe to be able to apply them, verify that the permits are in place,” he pointed out.

He spoke about the importance of the population being kept informed of where the authorized distribution points are located, for distribution and application to prevent damage or risks from occurring.

Cofepris specified that this vaccine would only be applied with a medical prescription and the Comirnaty vaccine (ómicron XBB.1.5) was authorized for Pfizer, while for Moderna it was the monovalent Spikevax XBB.1.5, which was processed by Asofarma.

There are only four large pharmaceutical chains that began to market only the Pfizer vaccine: Farmacias del Ahorro, Guadalajara, San Pablo and Benavides.

He added that the Abdala vaccine is available in the Health Units, which has been applied in the last age group that began vaccination, which corresponds to those between 5 and 11 years old, in addition to being open to any type of population. More than four months have passed since your last booster to be able to apply it.

Finally, he assured that it is being applied to risk groups and target groups, both to protect themselves from Covid-19 and influenza and stressed that it is free, you just have to bring your vaccination card.