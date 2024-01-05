SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center

#SSM #influenza #vaccine #Uruapan #Center

Install care module at no cost on the Carrillo portal

Uruapan, Michoacán, January 5, 2024.- The Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM) installed a vaccination module against seasonal influenza in the Uruapan Center.

The module, located in the Carrillo portal, is attended free of charge by nursing staff from the Dr. José Álvarez Amézquita Health Center, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and serves children under five, over 60, women pregnant women and people with chronic degenerative diseases.

The director of the Uruapan Health Center, Julio César Espinoza Rochín, reported that the influenza vaccine can also be requested at the medical unit in the La Magdalena neighborhood, from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition, medical personnel visit neighborhoods, rural areas and indigenous communities to bring information to families about the importance of vaccination and the prevention of acute respiratory diseases.

Respiratory diseases are transmitted from person to person, through saliva droplets expelled when coughing or sneezing, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces such as handles, railings, tables, desks, among others.

Hence the importance of going to the doctor at the first warning signs of a respiratory infection such as cough, headache, fever, irritability, hoarseness, ear pain or discharge, and a blocked nose due to mucus secretion.