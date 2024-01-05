SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center

#SSM #influenza #vaccine #Uruapan #Center

  • Install care module at no cost on the Carrillo portal

Uruapan, Michoacán, January 5, 2024.- The Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM) installed a vaccination module against seasonal influenza in the Uruapan Center.

The module, located in the Carrillo portal, is attended free of charge by nursing staff from the Dr. José Álvarez Amézquita Health Center, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and serves children under five, over 60, women pregnant women and people with chronic degenerative diseases.

The director of the Uruapan Health Center, Julio César Espinoza Rochín, reported that the influenza vaccine can also be requested at the medical unit in the La Magdalena neighborhood, from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition, medical personnel visit neighborhoods, rural areas and indigenous communities to bring information to families about the importance of vaccination and the prevention of acute respiratory diseases.

Respiratory diseases are transmitted from person to person, through saliva droplets expelled when coughing or sneezing, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces such as handles, railings, tables, desks, among others.

Hence the importance of going to the doctor at the first warning signs of a respiratory infection such as cough, headache, fever, irritability, hoarseness, ear pain or discharge, and a blocked nose due to mucus secretion.

Also Read:  José Neves’ “love” promise that left Farfetch investors with nothing

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Posted on
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Posted on
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Posted on
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News