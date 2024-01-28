St Jansdal Hospital organizes oncology care market in the context of World Cancer Day

#Jansdal #Hospital #organizes #oncology #care #market #context #World #Cancer #Day

Every year on February 4, during World Cancer Day, the impact of cancer is commemorated worldwide, a disease that affects 1 in 2 people in the Netherlands at some point. “The disease not only changes the patient’s life, but also affects those around them.

Cancer affects everyone,” says Yvonne van Ginkel, coordinating oncology nurse

On Friday, February 2, St Jansdal Hospital is organizing an oncology care market in collaboration with the regional oncology care networks. The healthcare market takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the St Jansdal hospital at the Harderwijk and Lelystad locations.

Various organizations and foundations participate in this healthcare market. “In addition to the hospital, healthcare providers are also present in the areas of nutrition, exercise, grooming and mental support. Information is available for different target groups,” says Yvonne. “The healthcare market is ideally intended for people who would like to know more about options in the field of oncological care in their region.”

Meetings

In addition to the market, visitors can participate in information meetings. In Harderwijk an oncologist will talk about cancer and nutrition. In Lelystad a gastroenterologist talks about colon cancer. Both meetings are free and start at 3:30 PM. In addition, visitors in Lelystad can walk through a life-size inflatable intestine to get more information about colon cancer. An emergency ambulance will be present in Harderwijk.

Young people and cancer

The healthcare market is not only for patients with cancer, but also for their loved ones and other interested parties. Every year, approximately 75,000 children are confronted with a parent who is diagnosed with cancer. Yvonne: “If a parent in a family contracts this life-threatening disease, the entire family is actually affected. Since last year we have been organizing meetings for parents and children. This is experienced as very valuable. As a hospital, we also offer age-specific care, such as AYA care (Adolescent and Young-Adults, or young adults with cancer). During the healthcare market, AYA expert Eveline Willemsen will be present in Harderwijk with her book ‘curing cancer’.

The care continues

Yvonne: “When you are diagnosed with cancer, your world is turned upside down. You probably immediately think of what awaits you in a hospital process. But the concern surrounding this disease goes much further. With the healthcare market we hope to make it more visible what else is available to oncology patients in addition to hospital care. Consider, for example, the taste clinic that responds to the effects of loss of taste after chemo treatment. Or various therapies that focus on relaxation. This is an interesting healthcare market for everyone who – in whatever form – is affected by this disease.”

In Harderwijk you can visit the healthcare market in the Dageraitzaal and foyer (1st floor) and in Lelystad in the staff restaurant (ground floor). For the full program, visit www.stjansdal.nl/wereldkankerdag. The oncology care market is free of charge and registration is not required.