Stage 5 Dakar Rally 2024, live: Carlos Sainz today live | Al-Hofuf

Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, live | Al-Hofuf – Shubaytah

The fifth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in between Al-Hofuf and Shubaytahalready immersed in the vast sandy expanse of the Empty Quarter Saudi Arabia, one of the most inhospitable deserts on the entire planet, is short. They will be few kilometers of specialjust 118…but they arrive after a very long link of more than 500 kilometers. That is, the pilots will have to overcome five hours of transfer before launching into the competition.

The length of the stage is short…but don’t let yourself be fooled by this because, be careful, The route will be entirely in dunes. The first portion of the wide repertoire of this type of terrain that awaits them in the following two days.

We will have to be attentive to the dangers of this scenario: the feared hookedwhich can take many minutes… or accidentswhich occur when the dunes are cut and the pilots are not able to read them.

In motorcycles, dogwood defends leadership and cars, Al Rajhi does the same.