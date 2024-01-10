Stage 5 Dakar Rally 2024, live: Carlos Sainz today live | Al-Hofuf

#Stage #Dakar #Rally #live #Carlos #Sainz #today #live #AlHofuf

Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, live | Al-Hofuf – Shubaytah

The fifth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in between Al-Hofuf and Shubaytahalready immersed in the vast sandy expanse of the Empty Quarter Saudi Arabia, one of the most inhospitable deserts on the entire planet, is short. They will be few kilometers of specialjust 118…but they arrive after a very long link of more than 500 kilometers. That is, the pilots will have to overcome five hours of transfer before launching into the competition.

The length of the stage is short…but don’t let yourself be fooled by this because, be careful, The route will be entirely in dunes. The first portion of the wide repertoire of this type of terrain that awaits them in the following two days.

We will have to be attentive to the dangers of this scenario: the feared hookedwhich can take many minutes… or accidentswhich occur when the dunes are cut and the pilots are not able to read them.

In motorcycles, dogwood defends leadership and cars, Al Rajhi does the same.

Also Read:  De Rafaele becomes the head coach of "Derthona" represented by Strautinas

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Herman Koch’s book about illness already in top ten bestseller list after two days | Book & Culture
Herman Koch’s book about illness already in top ten bestseller list after two days | Book & Culture
Posted on
The changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024
The changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024
Posted on
BREAKING NEWS WEATHER: Will it continue to snow in Istanbul? Meteorology warned many provinces
BREAKING NEWS WEATHER: Will it continue to snow in Istanbul? Meteorology warned many provinces
Posted on
This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice
This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News