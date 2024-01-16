Stalemate in Germany, this could be a big problem

#Stalemate #Germany #big #problem

The omens were already extremely unfavorable following the all-day protest action of German farmers in Berlin. Despite this, there was a faint hope that Monday afternoon’s conciliatory negotiations of the representatives of the national and local farmers’ associations, as well as the leaders of the parliamentary factions of the government coalition parties, would bring at least some progress. However, this did not come to fruition, so it is not excluded that the demonstrations will continue later.

Joachim Ruckwied, the president of the national farmers’ association, assessed in a statement presented by ZDF television that the negotiation ended without results. “Such topics were discussed that we have been debating for 30 years without results,” the president told public television. He emphasized, however, that

no further protests are planned for the next few days,

and they trust that the government will find a solution that the federation can support. He called on the Bundestag to develop relevant measures by Thursday evening, in particular with regard to the cancellation of the planned abolition of tax incentives for diesel fuels.

Until now, the national federation, together with the provincial federations, has been of the position of insisting on the complete waiver of the planned reduction of the agricultural subsidies paid up to now.

The farmers started the protest actions a week ago for this purpose, with tractor parades across the country, causing extraordinary traffic blockades and chaos.

At the closing rally of the series of protests originally planned for a week, held at the Brandenburg Gate, Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected the demands of the farmers and only made a vague promise to reduce the bureaucracy and further negotiations.

Berlin, January 15, 2024. Protesting farmers with tractors and vehicles in Berlin’s government district. MTI/AP/Ebrahim Noruzi

The protesting farmers then booed him. In his evening evaluation, the president of the farmers’ association also emphasized that

if the parliament does not take forward-looking measures by Thursday evening, the farmers reserve the right to take further steps.

Ruckwied previously stated that in such a case they intend to continue the protest actions.

The leader of the parliamentary group of the strongest party in the coalition, the Social Democrat SPD, said in his statement after about an hour and a half of negotiations that the government wants to relieve the burden on agriculture. The government’s report on this will be submitted to the parliament on Thursday, he added.

At the end of last year, the Scholz government decided to withdraw the subsidies provided to farmers, above all the various tax benefits, due to the extremely serious budget deficit.

Later, as a result of the planned national protest action, he backed down somewhat.

Berlin, January 15, 2024. Farmers protest against a significant reduction in agricultural tax benefits. MTI/AP/Ebrahim Noruzi

It seems that the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural vehicles will not be abolished, the most painful measure for farmers, and the tax incentives for diesel fuels would be withdrawn spread over three years.

However, the provincial associations, led by the national association, did not accept this, and as a result, the extraordinary protest action began a week ago.