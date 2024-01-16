STALKER 2 surprises everyone by announcing a definitive release date. The mutant shooter action won’t take any longer – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

#STALKER #surprises #announcing #definitive #release #date #mutant #shooter #action #wont #longer #STALKER #Heart #Chornobyl

After a development affected by the Ukrainian War, GSC Game World can finally say that its title will be released on September 5

January 16, 2024, 17:54

Updated January 16, 2024, 18:16

Without a doubt, GSC Game World has experienced one of the most eventful developments we have seen in this industry. And this is not due to the management of the team during the creation of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but to the sad repercussions of the Ukrainian War. Being a developer located in the city of kyiv, its employees were physically and emotionally affected by the war, but it seems that the team has not stepped on the brakes when it comes to the production of its delivery. For this reason, the study now surprises by announcing a final release date.

We knew that this action shooter experience between mutants was scheduled to be released sometime in the coming months, but now we can mark a specific date on the calendar. As you can see in the short trailer above these lines, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available for PC and Xbox Series, as well as Xbox Game Pass, starting on September 5.

The community has been waiting for news about this title for quite some time, as many feared for the future of the experience after the start of the Ukrainian War in 2022. Luckily, everything indicates that GSC Game World will fulfill its purpose of leaving us speechless with an adventure loaded with challenges. After all, the installment is set in a Chernobyl Exclusion Zone where surviving is a challenge.

First impressions of STALKER 2

Although its release is still several months away, GSC Game World has already offered a playable excerpt of its experience to several members of the press. At 3DJuegos we had the opportunity to travel to this version of Chernobyl for half an hour and, as we told you in our first impressions of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, this is one of those titles that They deserve a chance from users.

